News

Big, instead of Tom Hanks there had to be … you’ll never believe it

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Elizabeth Perkins, who starred in Big with Tom Hanks, revealed that the role was supposed to go to another actor – his name is sure to make you smile.

Sometimes it happens to wake up one morning and read something that seems surreal, such as that Robert De Niro it was there first choice as the protagonist of the Big by Penny Marshall, then played as we know in 1988 by Tom Hanks, in one of his most famous films. Sure, it’s hard to imagine such a thing, but Elizabeth Perkins, who in the film was colleague Susan in love unaware of the child turned adult, swears it is. On a talk show the actress, recently in the TV series Truth to Be Told, told the following …

Robert De Niro had actually been cast for the role of Josh in Big. He did not go through because he could not fit him with other commitments and so they took Tom Hanks. In my brain the one with Robert De Niro is a totally different movie [anche nel nostro, ndr]. I did the audition with De Niro. He was more capricious, more … he was more a horror movie. Robert De Niro wandering the streets of New York … Tom Hanks made everything lighter.

A proof of all this is in the collaboration between the late director Penny Marshall (Laverne by Laverne & Shirley) e Robert De Niro, which in fact materialized shortly thereafter with another job, that Awakenings (1990) with Robin Williams, a harbinger for De Niro of a Oscar nomination. Now let’s face it: for a few minutes we’ll all be imagining the key scenes of Big with a hallucinated De Niro instead of Hanks. After those minutes, we Italian viewers will probably sweep everything away by replacing it with the memory of Renato Pozzetto in When I grow up.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

926
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
824
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
820
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
768
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
722
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
720
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
713
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
708
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
701
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top