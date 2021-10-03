Big, instead of Tom Hanks there had to be … you’ll never believe it

Elizabeth Perkins, who starred in Big with Tom Hanks, revealed that the role was supposed to go to another actor – his name is sure to make you smile.

Sometimes it happens to wake up one morning and read something that seems surreal, such as that Robert De Niro it was there first choice as the protagonist of the Big by Penny Marshall, then played as we know in 1988 by Tom Hanks, in one of his most famous films. Sure, it’s hard to imagine such a thing, but Elizabeth Perkins, who in the film was colleague Susan in love unaware of the child turned adult, swears it is. On a talk show the actress, recently in the TV series Truth to Be Told, told the following …

Robert De Niro had actually been cast for the role of Josh in Big. He did not go through because he could not fit him with other commitments and so they took Tom Hanks. In my brain the one with Robert De Niro is a totally different movie [anche nel nostro, ndr]. I did the audition with De Niro. He was more capricious, more … he was more a horror movie. Robert De Niro wandering the streets of New York … Tom Hanks made everything lighter.

A proof of all this is in the collaboration between the late director Penny Marshall (Laverne by Laverne & Shirley) e Robert De Niro, which in fact materialized shortly thereafter with another job, that Awakenings (1990) with Robin Williams, a harbinger for De Niro of a Oscar nomination. Now let’s face it: for a few minutes we’ll all be imagining the key scenes of Big with a hallucinated De Niro instead of Hanks. After those minutes, we Italian viewers will probably sweep everything away by replacing it with the memory of Renato Pozzetto in When I grow up.