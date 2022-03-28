BIG LEAGUES – Cardinals reportedly talking to Pujols

HECTOR J. CRUZ

There is a possibility that Dominican Albert Pujols continue in Major League Baseball, and would do so with his original club, the St. Louis Cardinals.

A Twitter note indicates that the Cardinals have increased their interest in talking to Pujols, who remains in free agency and has not announced his retirement from baseball.

“The Cardinals have had more conversations with three-time MVP Albert Pujolsand interest in bringing the former Cardinal back for the 2022 season is growing, multiple sources familiar with the situation told The Athletic,” says a tweet from journalist Katie Woo, quoted by Jeff Passan.

Pujols played last year with the Los Angeles Angels, who put him on waiver. He then signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he served as a first baseman and occasional DH when they played the American League.

Between the Angels and the Dodgers he averaged .236 in 275 at-bats, 17 home runs and 50 RBIs.

For life, Pujols has 679 home runs, and many believe that if he played daily he would reach 700. Sum,. Also, 2,150 RBIs and 3,301 hits.

In the winter he played for the Leones del Esgido in the Dominican league. With the reds he participated in 16 games exhausting 61 shifts, average of .246, 1 Hr. 6 driven.

Pujols won 3 MVPs, all with the St. Louis Cardinals, in 2005, 2008 and 2009. In addition, he was world champion in 2006 and 2011.

The window of being Designated in the National League opened for Pujols after said modality was recently approved in MLB, fruit of the new labor agreement between the teams and the players’ union.

Last January he turned 42 years old and 21 seasons in the Major Leagues.