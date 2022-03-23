BIG LEAGUES – Royals agree with Adalberto Mondesi for $3.0 million

The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $3 million contract with shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a $1.3 million deal with first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for next season, avoiding arbitration with both players before Tuesday’s deadline. teams and players to send numbers

Mondesi, 26, has been dynamic when healthy, leading the league with 24 stolen bases during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. But he has only played more than 100 games once in six seasons, hitting just .230 with six home runs and 15 steals, while last season he was limited to 35 games by injuries.

Mondesi, who made $2.52 million last year and is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season, spent much of last offseason working with new coaches in the Dominican Republic in an effort to stay healthy. The culprits last season were his obliques and hamstrings, but he’s also had quad and shoulder injuries over the years.

“I changed a lot of things, a different coach, I just focused on the things that I need to focus on and I feel good right now and I see what will happen,” Mondesi said during the first week of spring training in Surprise, Arizona.

“We start with my body,” he explained, “seeing what will or won’t work for me and go from there. They ask me how I feel, what I feel and I just let them know, we make a program and we follow it”.

Mondesi also played second and third base during his career, and his move to third could become permanent if the Royals break camp with top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop. Witt has also played third base in the minors, but the Royals will likely try to keep him in his most comfortable position as he begins his major league career.

Together, Mondesi and Witt could give Kansas City one of the best infield left sides in the American League.

“Whatever they want me to do, I’m fine. I just want to play and I want to feel good and help the team win,” said Mondesi.

The 28-year-old O’Hearn got a significant raise from the $570,500 he made last season, even though he hit just .225 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 84 games. He is a career hitter of .215 in 275 games in parts of four seasons.

The Royals still have six arbitration-eligible players yet to sign: outfielder Andrew Benintendi, second baseman Nicky Lopez, starter Brad Keller, reliever Scott Barlow, recently acquired pitcher Amir Garrett and backup catcher Cam Gallagher.