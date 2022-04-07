BIG LEAGUES – Three Dominican pitchers will take the mound in their team’s first game

Five Latino pitchers have the responsibility of going up to the mound to start the first games of their respective teams in the Major League season that begins this Thursday.

The Dominicans Framber Valdez, Frankie Montás and Sandy Alcántara, the Puerto Rican José Berríos and the Venezuelan Eduardo Rodríguez, will be the Latin pitchers who will open the first duel of their teams.

The first to go out on the hill will be Valdez, who will defend the Houston Astros, being the only one of the group of Latin pitchers who will pitch this Thursday, since the remaining four will do so on Friday.

The Dominican left-hander will face the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a game to be played at Angels Stadium.

Valdez has been a dominant arm against his rival on duty, going 6-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 11 appearances, seven of them as a starter.

Valdez will try to give victory to the defending champions of the American League in this first duel of the season against the Most Valuable Player of the new circuit, Shohei Ohtani, who will take the mound for those led by Joe Maddon.

Rodriguez will take the ball Friday in his debut as a rotation ace for the Detroit Tigers, whom he joined by signing a deal last year in free agency. The left-hander, who is 13-8 at 4.74 for the Boston Red Sox, will show the quality of his pitching against the White Sox.

In his career against this team from the Central Division of the American League, Rodríguez is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in five games, a sign that he has proven to be a difficult rival for those led by Tony La Russa.

Berríos, with a pitching line of 12-9 with 3.52 last season, will have the task of giving his compatriot, manager Charlie Montoyo, the first victory of the year.

The Puerto Rican, who came to the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade last season, will seek to beat the Texas Rangers, who will visit the Roger Center in Toronto on Friday.

Historically, Berríos has been a winner pitching at home, going 35-22 with a 3.50 ERA. The successes achieved in his park constitute 58% of the 60 wins that the Puerto Rican has achieved in his career in the Major Leagues.

Texas strengthened its offense by adding shortstop Corey Seager and former Blue Jays member Marcus Semien in free agency, but Berríos will have the support of one of the most powerful lineups in baseball, such as the Canadian team, led by Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Montas is the face of a pitching staff for a rebuilding team like the Oakland Athletics.

The Caribbean right-hander, who credited 13 wins with nine losses and a 3.37 ERA in 2021, will face the Philadelphia Phillies, against whom he has not pitched in his major league career.

He will have a big challenge ahead of him against a powerful lineup led by reigning NL MVP, outfielder Bryce Harper, who was strengthened this offseason with the arrival of outfielder and designated hitter Nick Castellanos.

Montás has not done well in games in which he goes out to pitch against National League teams, as shown by his record of 3-5 with 6.42, in 15 games, 12 of them as a starter, against ninths of the old circuit.

Alcantara will have the ball for the third straight season-opening game for the Miami Marlins.

In opening games he has a 1-0 record, with a 0.73 ERA, throwing 12.2 innings of an earned run, with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

Alcántara will put into play his effective work in this type of game against the Giants this Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Marlins ace, who went 9-15 with a 3.19 ERA last season, has failed to beat the Giants in five career games, going 0-2 losing with running percentage clean allowed of 2.88.