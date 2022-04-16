BIG LEAGUES – Vladimir Guerrero Jr,. after his three home runs: “Add him to my list”

During this preseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. warned that last year had been a kind of preview of the feature film that these young and dynamic Blue Jays planned to star in 2022.

Wednesday’s trilogy was certainly exciting. And Guerrero looked like an Oscar contender, according to manager Charlie Montoyo.

The Dominican recovered from a cut on the middle finger of his right hand to hit three homers, two of them off Gerrit Cole, and led the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

“It was like in the Rocky movie”, considered the Puerto Rican Montoyo. “Cut me off, Mick! I’m bleeding”.

George Springer broke the tie with a single in the seventh inning, and Toronto held off the Yankees’ onslaught despite homers from Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres … and an eighth-inning fly ball from pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton that traveled to the warning track.

Guerrero had a lot to do with this.

The Dominican and second in the voting for MVP last season homered against Cole in the first inning. He accidentally got his hand stepped on during a play at first in the second inning, then hit a panning two-run shot off Cole in the third inning to put Toronto up 3-0.

A double hit off Cole in the sixth inning, earning him the respect of the pitcher who nodded his cap at him. He led off the eighth inning with a 443-foot shot off Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga as the Blue Jays took a 5-3 lead.

It was the second three-homer game of Guerrero’s career, matching last April 27 against Washington. He was in the on-deck circle when Bo Bichette was the last out in the top of the ninth inning, missing out on a chance to match the major league record of four home runs in a game.

Guerrero leads the Majors with four homers in six games. He was the best home run hitter last year with 48 hits from four corners.

Guerrero was asked if this game was the most impressive of his career.

“Add him to my list,” he replied.

Adam Cimber (2-0) got the win by pitching a scoreless inning. Jordan Romano earned the save, his fourth of the season, despite giving up a ninth-inning hit.

For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Guerrero 4-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored; Teoscar Hernandez 3-0; Raimel Tapia 3-0; Santiago Spinal 4-0. Mexican Alejandro Kirk 2-0. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-1 with a run scored.

For the Yankees, Venezuelan Gleyber Torres 4-1 with one produced and one scored.