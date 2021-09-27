Big Little Lies 2: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon break the silence on Andrea Arnold

The stars of Big Little Lies 2, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, they have the silence broken on the controversy between Andrea Arnold and HBO.

Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon on the set of the tv series

The two actresses told their version of events during an interview with Entertainment Weekly denying that Andrea Arnold was removed from creative control during the making of the second season of Big Little Lies. Here you can read our review of the second season of Big Little Lies – Little big lies.

A few weeks ago IndieWire revealed that Andrea Arnold would lose creative control in the post-production phase of Big Little Lies 2. The director would be replaced during the editing and for the reshoots by Jean-Marc Vallée, director of the first season.

For Nicole Kidman, however, this would be a false premise, the truth would lie in the words of the president of HBO Casey Bloys who denied the reconstruction of the facts of Indiewire. Reese Witherspoon adds: “For us there is no controversy. We love the show, and it was really good to shoot. There is a lot of misinformation, don’t listen to everything you read. This for us was a collaborative process and the idea that someone been abused is completely wrong. I’m glad the president of HBO made it clear. If these artists hadn’t collaborated fruitfully in this way, our show wouldn’t have happened. “

Big Little Lies 2, Meryl Streep dismissed the director’s notes about her character

According to Indiewire Andrea Arnold did not know that she would be replaced during the editing phase, but the head of HBO explained that directors rarely have the final cut on TV, then specifying that the director was aware from the beginning of the turnover with Jean-Marc Vallée, necessary to standardize the material shot in the first season.

For their part, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have only praise for Andrea Arnold and her talent: “Andrea is wonderful and has done an incredible job. TV is a completely collaborative medium, it is different from cinema, it is the writers who set the direction to follow. This was a great opportunity for us to have a say in the creative process. . Every week we exchanged views with directors, producers, writers. It was the most collaborative creative experience of our entire career. “