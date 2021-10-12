Big Little Lies 2: Where We Left Off Madeline, played by Reese Witherspoon

On June 18 the most interesting, intelligent, engaging and cruelly realistic series of recent times restarts on Sky Atlantic: finally arrives Big Little Lies 2.

One of the main characters of the first season of Big Little Lies, which aired on Sky Atlantic, is Madeline Mackenzie, played by Reese Witherspoon. Madeline lives in Monterey in the residential neighborhood of multi-zero riches and has a youngest daughter (Chloe) who attends the most prestigious school in the area.

She has been divorced for a few years now from her husband, the father of her eldest daughter (Abigail), who has rebuilt a life and now has a partner loved by everyone, even Madeline’s daughters, who get along very well. .

The new wife in question is called Bonnie, she is a yoga teacher and is full of energy, beauty, positivity and calm. Temperamentally she is the polar opposite of Madeline, anxious, often nervous and full of anger and resentment. Everyone loves Bonnie so who hates her? That’s right: Madeline. The thing that hurts her the most, though, is that Abigail spends so much time with her when she’s with her father and that she gets along so well.

Madeline is close friends with Celeste, the mother of twins in class with Chloe. She will be the one to advise Celeste to leave her husband as soon as she finds out that he is beating her.

Madeline is present, like everyone else, at the charity evening organized by the school and will witness the murder with which the first season ends: Perry, the husband left by Celeste behind her advice, will try to approach his wife and make her as usual of the bad. But for the last time, since his wife’s friends, Madeline in the first place, won’t be there at all.

Bonnie, the new partner of Madeline’s ex-husband, will put an end to the violence Celeste has suffered in all years of marriage, who will push Perry down a staircase, causing his death. Who would have thought it would be her, good and sweet Bonnie? The one Madeline hated but who from now on will protect as a true friend.