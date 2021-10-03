Big Little Lies 3: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon want season 3

Big Little Lies 3 it is not yet a certainty, but the actresses Nicole Kidman And Reese Witherspoon they want the third season of the series. Indeed the producers David E. Kelley And Liane Moriarty for now they say they are not sure to continue, but the cast is of a completely different opinion. Meanwhile the HBOdespite the success, it does not seem inclined to a third season, given the large cast always engaged in other productions.

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, however, have no doubts: Big Little Lies 3 it must be done. They were actually the proponents of the second season. The mini series for its authors could very well be self-contained with the end of the first season. The success among fans, record ratings and cast pressure convinced them to write a second season from scratch. In the cast, also consisting of Shailene Woodley, from the future Catwoman Zoe Kravitz and the Oscar winner Laura Dern, it had even arrived Meryl Streep, mother-in-law of the character of Kidman.

Loading... Advertisements

How can a show with such a crazy cast last so short? The commitments of the actresses someone says, a decision of the authors says someone else. What is certain is that in this golden age for Hollywood stars on TV, from Jennifer Aniston to Julia Roberts to Jane Fonda, close immediately Big Little Lies it seems like a gamble.

If the series were to return for a third season this could happen no earlier than 2021. The avid supporters of the project are currently on TV with two other shows. In fact, we will soon see Nicole Kidman in the mini series The Undoing, also on HBO. Reese Witherspoon has instead started filming the second season of The Morning Show, Apple TV + show.