Big Love Days, in Varano de ‘Melegari on the track with the entire MINI range

Last weekend the racetrack of Varano de ‘Melegari has become the meeting point for lovers of engines, music and food, with a MINI Italia two-day event “Big Love Days”. The slogan is unequivocal “Eat. MINI. Ama ”and is basically a reinterpretation of the title of the famous film with Julia Roberts“ Eat, pray, love ”.

The event, completely free but with admission by reservation to comply with current regulations, it is divided into four different thematic areas: Urban, Style, Adrenalie and Journey, with each of which able to offer visitors and enthusiasts activities dedicated to lifestyle, food, music and, of course, the MINI world.

In the path Urban the protagonist was the new one MINI Full Electric, available from 34,900 euros, with a 135 kW (184 hp) engine and a range measured in the WLTP cycle of around 230 km. Compared to the endothermic variant we are all used to, the green model benefits from a series of aerodynamic features, on the bodywork and rims, aimed at reducing friction with the air and therefore allowing greater mileage. Street food, an area dedicated to vinyl enthusiasts and another to arcade cabinets are available in the same area.

In the environment Styleinstead, it was possible to observe closely Vision Urbanaut and Strip, two battery-powered concepts from MINI. Vision Urbanaut, the images of which are shown below, is an electric minivan with autonomous driving that emphasizes attention to the environment in the choice of materials; in fact, there are recycled materials, no leather, only fabrics and cork. Also in this place, street food (Parma) and an area dedicated to the sport of the moment are available: the padel.

The third path is Adrenaline, the one addressed to lovers of sporty and fast driving; available, ready to admire and drive with the driving experience, a series of MINI John Cooper Works or the most peppery for road use. Also in this context, a refreshment area for the finest palates is inevitable.

The last space, Journey, was born for those who love to stay in contact with nature and therefore with off-road routes. In this area you can try the Countryman ALL4, study camping solutions closely, be captivated by the scents of the Botanical Shop and of course eat more delicate and healthier food (Poke).

In addition to the exciting routes available to the public, inside the Big Love Village there was also a concept of a housing model of the future known as the “Biosphera”. Space also for solidarity with the association Poldo Rescue, which takes care of helping four-legged friends. On the stage, however, a continuous alternation of hip hop and pop music with a series of guests by Radio 105. Big Love Days was also an opportunity to have a close look at the MINI of the Italian Club: from models that have made the history of the brand to the most recent and modern solutions. A real appointment for fans and onlookers.

During the appointment we had the opportunity to try three models in different scenarios, more precisely: test drive on the circuit on board the MINI John Cooper Works, off road test drive at the wheel of the MINI Countryman ALL4 PHEV and finally test drive on the road with the MINI 5-door with John Cooper Works equipment.

On the Varano de ‘Melegari circuit we had the opportunity to try the MINI John Cooper Works in the 3-door version, driven by the engine TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder 2.0-liter displacement capable of delivering 231 horses, enough to push the little MINI to top speed of 246 km / h, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 which is covered in 6.3 seconds. The track-tested version was also equipped with a sports automatic gearbox 8-speed Steptronic with paddle at the wheel: we could not ask for anything better to run through the curves of Varano! MINI, speaking of this John Cooper Works model, talks about “go-kart feeling”And we can only agree: the JCW is glued to the ground even in the most cheerful curves, it enters the curve with precision and responds very promptly to the impulses of the accelerator and the gearbox. Very beautiful interiors, embellished with sports seats it’s a head-up display very comfortable to read.

In addition to the asphalted circuit, the event also offered visitors a short one off-road route to test the capabilities of the MINI Countryman range: among the different models available, we tested the version MINI Countryman ALL4 PHEV, powered by a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain. On the front axle we find the petrol engine, while on the rear the electric one: in this way the two are activated and deactivated as needed and in a completely automatic way thanks to the traction management software integrated into the car. The overall power is i 220 horsepower, sufficient for a top speed of 196 km / h and a sprint from 0 to 100 in 6.8 seconds. There 9.6 kWh battery installed on the Countryman ALL4 PHEV is sufficient to travel just over 40 km in fully electric mode, enough mileage for small daily trips without CO2 emissions.

Finally, the road test, carried out around the circuit aboard a MINI Cooper in the 5-door version, embellished byJohn Cooper Works staging which gives it a very sporty and captivating look. The tested model was powered by a 1.5 liter 3 cylinder engine of displacement able to express 136 horses, enough to reach a top speed of 207 km / h. Also in this case the present change was automatic, a 7 gears with double clutch. The JCW package present on this car includes several improvements, among which we find the front and rear LED headlights, John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit with relative spoiler rear, adaptive suspension, leather steering wheel with John Cooper Works symbol, 8.8 “touchscreen display and 17 or 18” alloy wheels depending on the customer’s tastes. Also in this case the driving impressions were positive, with very precise steering and the automatic gearbox that does its duty almost without being heard.

Below is a short video made by the organization on Saturday: