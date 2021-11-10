News

Big Mouth: Hugh Jackman reveals a background to his cameo

In the fifth season of Big Mouth, available on Netflix from November 5th, there is also a cameo of Hugh Jackman, and the Australian actor has revealed a background of the sympathetic appearance.

Hugh Jackman appears in the episode No Nut November, and plays a huge yellow penis with the unmistakable haircut, Australian accent and awesome abs. A curious viewer wondered on Twitter how he did it Nick Kroll to persuade the ex-Wolverine, and Jackman replied that if the penis hadn’t had abdominals, he wouldn’t have participated. You can see the tweet exchange below:

I don’t know how Nick Kroll convinced Hugh Jackman to voice a penis in the new season of Big Mouth but good! (Bonus points for giving penis crunches)

The abs were not negotiable.

The fifth season of Big Mouth is available from November 5, and addresses the themes of love and hate with the introduction of lovebugs and hateworms, creatures able to transform (such as caterpillars into butterflies). Walter pushes Nick to follow his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, and Walter becomes a hateworm, pushing Nick into a spiral of hate and grudge. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug Sonya appears as Jessi approaches Ali and eventually wonders if she’s in love with her or if she’s just his friend. The bond between Jessi and Ali pushes Missy into a spiral of hatred in turn, fueled by the hateworm Rochelle. Jealousy, unrequited love and new crushes abound in this new season as Big Mouth teens face eighth grade.

Did you like Hugh Jackman’s cameo in Big Mouth? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

You can stay up to date on all the news related to Big Mouth thanks to the content published in the our card.

Source: Screen Rant


