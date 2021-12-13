Big news for Tesla’s successful electric: future plans

Tesla will make very significant changes to some of its most successful models, the electric cars par excellence produced by the Palo Alto house. Information has recently been leaked about documents addressed to European authorities, suggesting what the brand’s plans are for the future.

Important updates and major changes to some of Tesla’s products, Elon Musk (we know) never stops. And so, starting in 2022, some models will see significant changes, especially the Model Y and Model 3. The first thing we know is that it seems that Tesla is finally about to replace the 12-volt battery with an ion-ion one. 15.5 volt lithium.

That’s not all, from next year the electric par excellence will be equipped with the Superhorn, which will combine sound functions to warn pedestrians, alarm and external speaker. Thanks to acoustic double glazing, Tesla has managed to make hers this year quieter cars, but from 2022 this technology will also be implemented, also inserted in the rear window, in order to improve acoustic performance.

According to the company itself, the production of the new Model Y Performance has begun in China (here the price list), a model equipped with a new AMD Ryzen chip, which will probably also be included on the Model 3, for the moment only on the cars made in China, but also on the models that will be built inside the Gigafactory in Berlin.

Tesla, to date, has never communicated in advance the future news of its cars, and in reality it has not done so even now, but documents have been released, as we have said, which have anticipated everything written so far. New elements for the software, hardware and even some components. A new on-board computer and a new connection card will arrive, the interface will also be completely revised, the graphics it is the same one that debuted on the new Model S and Model X.

Also the passenger compartment of the new electric will undergo interesting changes, including (in addition to the windows), new seats, new hooks for the seat belts, and the blocking of the emergency call that we find at the top, where there are the courtesy lights, will also be eliminated. The Model 3 (electric best-selling in Europe) in the Performance version will be made interesting updates to the braking system, and new, more efficient engines will be added to the range.