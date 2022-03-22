BIG News from SUPERNATURAL / The Winchesters (BREAKING!) + VIKINGS VALHALLA T-2, OUTLANDER, The Walking Dead, SWAT, The Rookie, MOON KNIGHT Oscar Isaac / Disney+, Netflix’s TEKKEN: BLOODLINE, SNOWPIERCER and CANDY with JESSICA GOOD!

THE WINCHESTERS, NEW SUPERNATURAL PREQUEL SERIES, MEETS THE NEW PARENTS OF SAM AND DEAN

In last week’s edition of our hit EXCLUSIVE SUPER SERIES NEWS we informed you that the castings had begun to find the protagonists of ‘The Winchesters’, prequel to ‘Supernatural’ in development in TheCW.

As we told you at the time, they were looking for new versions of Sam and Dean’s parents, much younger than in the original series.

Well, the American chain has announced, this Monday, March 21, 2022, in LAST MINUTE news, that Drake Rodger (The In Between) has been chosen as John Winchesterthe man who would eventually be Sam and Dean’s father in the new series ‘The Winchesters’spin off from ‘Supernatural’.

We already have the official description, and the new prequel series will feature a much younger version of the character. “Recently returned from Vietnam, selfless and clear-headed John Winchester finds a new mission at home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter,” says the official description.

In the meantime, Meg Donnelly (American Housewife, ZOMBIES) will play the mother, Mary. At 19, “Mary Campbell has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the inveterate huntress considers leaving her family business, until the disappearance of her father and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester force her to lead a new team…”

in supernatural, Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick played John and Mary as young adults, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith they brought the couple to life as adults.

Told through the perspective of his eldest son, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters promise the “Untold epic love story of how John met Mary and how they risked everything to not only save their love, but the entire world…”

The Winchesters will premiere during the next series series 2022-2023, which begins in September 2022 and ends in May 2023

