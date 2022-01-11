big oil at sunset? An analysis on the energy sector

Revolution underway for i giants energy?

The growing pressure from investors, activists and governments to tackle climate change is pushing the oil giants Europeans to turn off their spending taps for new fields, even if the price and demand outlook remains solid for black gold.

The big companies of the old continent are planning to spend the unexpected gains thanks to the high prices of energy to become small oil. An analysis by Reuters.

From big to small: how the oil giants are changing

The rise of oil and gas prices it brought billions of dollars in profits to major energy companies in 2021, in stark contrast to the previous year, when black gold prices plummeted with worldwide lockdowns.

In a normal context, companies would have rushed to invest their earnings in long-term projects to increase oil production and reserves and gas after the deep cuts of the previous year.

However, unlike at any other time in their history, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor and the Italian ENI they are focusing on returning as much money as possible to shareholders as they embark on a risky move towards low emission energies carbon e renewable.

The dual strategy of reducing oil production and increasing shareholder returns was highlighted for example by Shell, which sold its shale business in the US Pemiano Basin for $ 9.5 billion in September, promising to return $ 7 billion to investors.

In 2022, European companies are expected to return a record of $ 54 billion in dividends and asset repurchases, according to Bernstein’s analysis.

Against, Exxon Mobil And ChevronMajor US oil and gas companies plan to continue investing money in new oil projects, encouraged by the White House calling for more crude oil production to cope with high energy prices and inflation.

The energy giants towards the transition: what strategy?

The energy sector is in the midst of a revolution, at least in Europe.

With the decrease of investments in new oil projects, the fuel production of the top five European energy companies is set to decline by more than 15% less than 6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030. The peak will be around 7 million barrels per day in 2025, according to data from Bernstein Research.

The British BP said it will reduce its oil production by 40%, or around 1 million barrels per day, by 2030 from 2019 levels.

Shell said its crude oil extraction peaked in 2019 while ENI stressed that its production will stabilize in 2025.

With the energy transition in full swing, investors welcomed the renewed focus on their returns.

Focusing onextraction of oil and gas for over a century, from drilling in the Middle East to pioneering deepwater manufacturing, the oil majors have a history of investing billions of dollars in huge and complex projects, which exceeded budget and timeframe, leading to a decade of poor returns after 2010.

Of course, some oil production will still be crucial during the transition and natural gas production will increase, as countries likeIndia and the China they will try to replace the most polluting fossil fuel with gas: coal.

At the same time, i giants oil Europeans are diverting spending towards renewables such as wind and solar energy, promising that the returns on their low-carbon assets will equal or even grow beyond those of oil and gas in the long run.

If this is the case, it is too early to tell. The sharp decline already seen in recent years in investments in new oil developments by European companies has helped push the oil prices long-term bullish in anticipation of supply below demand.

While the US doesn’t seem to have plans to turn into small their big oilstill sniffing high yields, the wind is changing in Europe.

BP Capital Fund pointed out: “It’s hard to say who is right in the rhythm of the transition. Time will tell if theEurope it went too fast. “