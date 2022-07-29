Big oil companies posted record profits from rising prices: $51 billion

Exxon and BP gas stations at the exit of the Holland Tunnel during the start of Memorial Day weekend, under rising prices and record inflation, in Newport, New Jersey, United States (REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz / File)

The two largest US oil companies, Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp, reported record revenue on Friday as crude oil and natural gas prices rose.after similar results obtained by their European peers a day earlier.

The two US companies, along with Britain’s Shell and France’s TotalEnergies, earned almost $51 billion in the last quarter.almost twice as much as in the previous period.

All four have increased repurchase of shares in recent monthstaking advantage of the high margins derived from the sale of oil and gas.

Exxon outperformed its rivals with a net profit in the second quarter of $17.9 billionseveral billion more than its previous record reached in 2012, to which the sale of assets in Japan contributed.

The companies obtained good results in their production units, helped by the rise in Brent crude oil futures of reference, which stood at an average of about 114 dollars per barrel in the quarter.

High crude prices may cut into the margins of the integrated oil majors, as they also bear the cost of crude used for refined products.

However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and numerous refinery shutdowns around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, refining margins soared in the second quarteroutperforming crude gains, which boosted gains.

The results of the big oil companies will surely provoke criticism from politicians and consumer advocates, who say oil companies are taking advantage of global supply shortages to inflate profits and cheat consumers.

US President Joe Biden said last month that Exxon and other companies were making “more money than God.”” at a time when consumer fuel prices hit records.

Gasoline prices are posted at a Chevron station as rising inflation and oil costs hit consumers in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Earlier this month, the UK passed a 25% tax on British North Sea oil and gas producers. US lawmakers have debated a similar idea, though it has little chance of succeeding in Congress.

A windfall tax is not “an incentive to increase production, which is what the world really needs today,” Exxon Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells said in an interview with Reuters.

The companies claim that they are merely meeting consumer demand, and that prices are a function of global supply problems and lack of investment.

Oil majors have been disciplined with their capital and are reluctant to increase capital spending due to pressure from investors who want better returns during a bear cycle.

“In the short term (oil cash) goes to the balance sheet. There is no other place I can go,” Chevron Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber told Reuters.

Global oil production has been held back by the slow return of barrels to market by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, as well as labor and equipment shortages in countries like the United States. .

Earlier this year, Exxon more than doubled its planned buyback program to $30 billion through 2022 and 2023. Shell said it would buy back $6 billion of shares in the current quarter, while Chevron raised it to a range of $10 billion. to $15 billion from $5 billion to $10 billion.

