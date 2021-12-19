Big Pharma’s strategy of terror unmasked by RAI documentary ▷ PART 4: Injecting fear

The fourth part of the RAI documentary “Inventors of diseases” it deepens the ability of pharmaceutical companies to terrorize the population with false pathologies. Through the sprawling link between Big Pharma and financial interests, the goal of pharmaceutical marketing is to conceive new medical disorders through fear-based pseudo-information campaigns. Having created the need through terror, the solution is offered in the form of a new drug to be marketed.

Silvio Garattini, founder of the Mario Negri Institute, explains the strategy adopted by pharmaceutical companies in the case of cholesterol: “The strategy to increase consumption consists in playing on what is considered the normal levels of health values. Once normal cholesterol was considered to be 240, then it became 220, then 200 and now it is said that we must have the lowest possible level “. L’hypercholesterolemia thus became the fear of millions of people who, frightened by the danger of heart attack, flocked to pharmacies to buy medicines.

The terror of a heart attack has been linked since pharmaceutical communication to the cholesterol level “pity that the high levels of high cholesterol very little centers with the risk of heart attack that everyone fears “. Such drugs, as evidenced by scientific studies, would actually be able to lower thehypercholesterolemia but they would have no factuality in decreasing the chances of the risk of heart problems. “This is unbelievable when we think that hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on advertising to induce people that this was the right drug for those who were more a risk of heart attack“.

For Meluzzi these strategies are practiced today with a qualitative leap without equal in history: “They have gone from muskets to machine guns. This is the most extraordinary campaign to break the democratic power“.

See what he thinks Alessandro Meluzzi to the microphones of Fabio Duranti

