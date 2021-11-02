Big risk for the Earth, possible global BlackOuts for the upcoming solar storm





It is a plasma bubble that comes from the Sun and is investing our planet, giving rise to an intense geomagnetic storm. Possible disruptions to communications and Northern Lights are expected.

The Earth will be bathed by the Sun

It has been dubbed “the Halloween storm” and could soon hit Earth. The phenomenon could lead to the production of polar auroras visible to the naked eye even at 50 degrees of latitude.

In fact, in Europe the geomagnetic storm will be visible in Belgium, while in the United States Oregon is the luckiest state. But if this event creates amazement and fascination, on the other hand there are those who think about the possible consequences: in fact, experts fear that this intense flow of energetic particles could interfere with communications.

This plasma bubble has already caused a radio blackout in parts of Latin America. This is because solar flares affect our planet’s magnetic field, which in turn can disrupt power grids and communications networks.

NASA explains the reason for the blackout

“The harmful radiation from a flare cannot penetrate the Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on Earth. However, if intense enough, they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel ”.

Experts also reassure that any potential disruption will only be temporary.

READ ALSO: The Earth has a new problem that could decimate man: fears in Science

Let’s try to understand the phenomenon better

The flare is the result of an enormous expulsion of plasma from the outer layer of the Sun. The plasma is mainly made up of electrons and protons and in this case is dragged by the magnetic field of the solar corona. Solar flares are divided into five power classes according to their brightness in X-rays. In increasing order of power they are A, B, C, M and X. Each class is ten times more powerful than the previous one, with the most powerful X and is further divided linearly into 9 classes, numbered from 1 to 9. The solar flare under analysis is included in class X1. Coronal Mass Emission (CME), which is now directed towards the Earth, travels at more than 1,260 km / s. But this is not the first time this has happened.

READ ALSO: New discovery that alerts us: an imminent danger for us and the Earth

The INGV further clarifies our ideas

L’INGV lets us know that the Sun’s magnetic field reverses its polarity every 11 years: this affects the number of sunspots present on its surface. One way of following the course of the solar activity cycle is, therefore, to count the number of sunspots. The cycle of solar activity begins when the number of sunspots is minimal. This number increases over time and reaches its maximum towards the middle of the cycle and then decreases to a new minimum when, therefore, a new cycle begins. Since the coronal mass ejections that generate geomagnetic storms occur mainly at sunspots, the higher the number of sunspots on the Sun, the more likely storms are to occur.