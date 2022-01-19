Big risk to GF Vip, terrible accident: hair catches fire – VIDEO

One of the roommates of the GF Vip got his hair on fire: a very high risk for the House and for the other competitors

Terrible accident and big risk for Jessica Selassié who inadvertently brought her hair close to the fire that immediately caught on: the princess suffered only a strong fright that alarmed the others as well.

Luckily just a big scare for Jessica Selassié and all the roommates of the house Big Brother VIP who witnessed the flames at any moment. While they were quietly intent on dining, dressed in ancient clothes Egypt, the Ethiopian princess evidently reached out to take something from the table.

It was her gesture that suddenly caused the flames to flare up in her hair. In particular, Jessica she got too close to the candle that was in the middle of the table, set there to make a show, and her hair immediately caught fire.

Jessica Selassié, focus her hair: the fright

I OFTEN SAY “JESSICA ON FIRE” BUT I DID NOT THINK IT WOULD BE SERIOUSLY ON FIRE 💀 I don’t say that anymore # jerù pic.twitter.com/UYzmpnIaOV – Vanessa (@ Vanessa89125464) January 18, 2022

The video of the moment when the hair of Jessica Selassié immediately went around the web and not for the possible accident which, fortunately, remained only a bad scare, but for a much deeper reason that hit the hearts of users. One of these, in fact, pointed out a lack of concern on the part of the rest of the roommates: no one who stopped to make sure how he was or if he needed help. “Honestly, I feel so sorry for Jessica, from a very human point of view. Especially because it seems to me that no one has made sure that she is okay “, this is the comment shared by a good part of Twitter.

As you can see from the video, in fact, none of the roommates stop from what they were doing to make sure of the conditions of the Ethiopian princess, only a jolt from Barù who later goes back to doing what he was doing.