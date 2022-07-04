Big scare for Justin Bieber’s grandmother, victim of a serious accident

Justin Bieber’s grandmother, Kathy, survived a near-fatal car accident on Saturday. A photo of the incident has surfaced on a local Facebook community page.

A near-fatal car accident

The grandmother of justin bieber, Kathy Bieber, was involved in a near-fatal car accident. It was last Saturday in Stratford, Ontario. An image of the incident posted on Facebook shows a red and white convertible engulfed in smoke. TMZ then gave confirmation of the story.

Brandan Stevena relative of Bieber, explained on the Facebook page that he and Kathy were involved in the accident, but fortunately survived. “We were at a standstill as a car turned left a few cars in front of us”Steven commented. “Then a distracted driver rammed us from behind, they say she must have been doing 70.”

“It was not going well, I had to get my grandmother out of the car. It could have been very serious if we had stayed there even for 5 seconds longer, because the doors were closed” he continued. This chilling incident comes just weeks after bieber revealed that he was diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This diagnosis caused him facial paralysis.

In a recent health update, he confirmed to his fans that his condition has definitely improved day by day.