Big scare… The footballer escaped another tragedy!

Last April, Cristiano Ronaldo was struck by the death of his newborn at the same time as the birth of his twin… “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our little boy has passed away. is the greatest pain that a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness”, he announced with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Faced with the many tributes that there have been across the planet, CR7 had published a thank you post: “One world… One sport… One big family… Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”he wrote on his account instagramrelaying a video of the tribute.

If the mother of two of his children made a striking appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Cristiano Ronaldo donned the jersey of his selection. After five games without scoring in the selection, the Portuguese star scored twice against Switzerland on the second day of this group 2 (4-0). The Manchester United player now has 117 goals with the Lusitanians. The performance of the fivefold Ballon d’Or has once again managed to make his mother cry with joy, present in the stands of the sold-out Sporting Portugal stadium. Maria Dolores, present in the stands with her jersey on her shoulders, was on the verge of feeling unwell in front of a new, very high quality performance from her son. Two years ago, she was hospitalized in a hospital in Funchal on the island of Madeira following a stroke. She had been admitted to the intensive care unit after a… malaise.

Diogo Jota and William Carvalho are the other two scorers of the evening. Fernando Santos’ men will return to the Czech Republic in two days before crossing paths with Switzerland again on Sunday 12 June.

Adam Javal-Fauconnier