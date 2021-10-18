“Big Short” Investor Michael Bury Does Not Sell Bitcoin, Warns Cryptocurrency Is Bubble

Michael Perry, a hedge fund manager famous for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, confirmed that he has not sold cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, despite speculation he may have. His confirmation came after he recently asked how to short a cryptocurrency.

Michael Berry says he doesn’t short sell cryptocurrencies

Michael Berry, famous investor and founder of private investment firm Scion Asset Management, confirmed to CNBC on Friday that he had not sold bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Brie is best known for being the first investor to predict and profit from the US mortgage crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2010. He was featured in “The Big Short,” a book by Michael Lewis on the mortgage crisis, which is been made into a movie with Christian Bale.

On Friday he told CNBC:

I have never sold cryptocurrencies. And I’m not now… I think cryptocurrency is in a bubble and most don’t understand it very well.

Many people in the crypto community believe Burry shortened bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was worth $ 30,000 after releasing BTC The price chart indicates this is a good time to sell. Burry has never confirmed or denied whether he has shortened Bitcoin yet.

The crypto community became even more convinced that Burry was selling bitcoin or was considering doing so when he tweeted Wednesday:

Well, I’ve never done this before, how do you sell cryptocurrency? Should you get a loan? Is there a short discount? Can the situation be solicited and summoned? In such unstable situations, I tend to think it’s best not to cut it short, but I’m thinking aloud here.

When Burry tweeted Wednesday asking about cryptocurrency shorting, the bitcoin price was around $ 58,000. Then it exceeded 62 thousand dollars. At the time of writing, the price of BTC is $ 61,011 according to data from Bitcoin.com Markets.

Comments spilled over to Twitter in response to his tweet about cryptocurrency abbreviation as many people are making fun of his knowledge of cryptocurrencies. Burry deleted the tweet about five minutes after it was posted. While the big investor Short regularly deleted his tweets, it usually didn’t pass a few minutes after they were posted. He then deleted his entire Twitter account on Friday, causing some people to suspect that he had left Twitter due to the replies he received from his encrypted tweet.

Trader Scott Melker, also known as The Wolf of All Roads, commented, “Let me get this straight. Michael Bury of ‘Big Short’ fame asked how to short Bitcoin, which was destroyed by cryptocurrencies on Twitter and then completely pissed at Twitter for not being able to handle the answers? “

Berry also recently criticized shiba inu token (SHIB) after the coin’s price jumped 230%.

What do you think of Michael Perry’s comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

photo credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wikicommons