Big shot in the cellar. The new frontier of thefts are the precious bottles

Like everything fascinating, precious and collectible, wine has long been the target of criminals. If in the past jewels and paintings were stolen and falsified, today we are looking for bottles of iconic vintages and producers. The last big blow was scored by a distinguished pair of alleged British tourists in Cáceres, in Spanish Extremadura. The two, guests of the two Michelin stars «Atrio», asked for a reinforcement of snacks from the kitchen and in a few minutes, avoiding the cameras, they stole 45 bottles from the very rich cellar, including a Chateau d’Yqem from 1806 and six bottles of Romanée-Conti (Burgundy producer of the most expensive wine ever). The theft, discovered only when the couple had already disappeared, was certainly carried out on commission and the value of the loot is over 350 thousand euros. Almost a record.

BULLETS AND CATACOMBS

More or less the same amount was the value of the stolen goods of another theft, made in January in Beaune, Burgundy. In that case, however, the owner had noticed and threw himself in pursuit of the gang, calling the police. Heeled by the steering wheels, the thieves had found nothing better to do than throw the bottles at the agents. Less bloody (especially for wine …) is the unusual “split” of Paris in 2019: the thieves then did not smash shop windows, but entered the cellars of the Maison Rostang restaurant through a hole in the catacombs.

TONS OF GRAPES

The cost of wine is so high that it also gives rise to thefts “at the origin”, that is, directly in the vineyard. In the Langhe, between 2015 and 2016 there were many Barolo wineries visited by a gang of thieves in a van. But in the Bordeaux area, one night in 2017, seven tons of grapes were taken directly from the vineyards from the most suitable areas, such as St. Émilion and Pomerol. Smaller, this summer also Puglia has become a land of raids, with the vineyards of the Primitivo di Manduria and those of the Bari area literally plundered.

REAL EMERGENCY

Loading... Advertisements

In France the phenomenon is now a real plague. So much so that there is a real task force to investigate the circles of fences and unscrupulous collectors. It was 2015 when 31 crates of Echezeaux and Romanée-Conti destined for Canada disappeared from the port of Le Havre, while it was 2020 when the “Operation Magnum” ended with 25 arrested and the discovery of 900 bottles worth over 6 million . On the other hand – as a relatively simple luxury product to steal and resell – cellar owners secure all their stock and also use infrared cameras, motion detectors and armed guards. The cellar is the new vault, as in a Diabolik comic or in an episode of Lupine III.

UNEXPECTED FINALS

Not all thefts end well, though. Nicolas De-Meyer, assistant to the CEO of Goldman Sachs, stole over a million dollars worth of bottles over the years: sentenced to 10 years, he committed suicide in New York. Less tragic is the case of the unknown thief who in 2018 stole a bottle of vodka with gold decorations, worth 1.3 million dollars, in Denmark, and – without knowing its value – thought it best to drain it, throwing away the empty glass. But the Oscar goes to the 38-year-old Swiss who entered the basement of a building in Menzigen in 2019. They found him three days later, rotten drunk: he had never gone out and had drained 31 precious bottles. On the other hand, we know: who does not drink in company, is either a thief or a spy.