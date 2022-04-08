‘Big Sky’: A Recap Of Every Character Who Died Or Left In Season 2 And What Happened

big sky Season 1 began with the death of a major character, Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), so it’s no surprise that someone dies in almost every episode throughout Season 2. However, it can be challenging to keep track of the various episodes. characters and deaths. Only a few big sky Remaining cast members who started the series in 2020: Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jesse James Keitel and Dedee Pfeiffer as receptionist Denise Brisbane. Here is a summary of everyone who has died so far or left in big sky Season 2.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers about Big Sky Season 2. ]

‘Big Sky’: Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman | ABC/John Britt

Who killed Wolf in ‘Big Sky’?

The syndicate murdered Wolf in big sky Season 2, episode 13. After a gunshot wound in episode 12, an ambulance transports Wolf to a hospital. Along the way, however, EMT #2 (Brian Landis Folkins) questions Wolf about the whereabouts of Scarlet Leyendecker (Anja Savcic). The EMT then holds a plastic bag over Wolf’s head until she dies. Although the doctor is the one who kills Wolf, the last word the man hears is, “John Milton sends his regards.” Viewers assume that John Milton is responsible for Wolf Legarski’s death in big sky.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 15 Promo Trailer Previews Final Fallout Between Jenny and Travis

Bob died in episode 13 of season 2 of ‘Big Sky’

When big sky Season 2 Episode 14 opens, Travis shows Jenny the body of Bob (Alex Knight). In the final minutes of episode 13, Travis stabbed Bob with a steak knife to prove to Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber) that he’s not a cop.

Is Ronald Dead in ‘Big Sky’?

In big sky Season 2, episode 12, Wolf brought Cassie Dewell and Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) to Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). Scarlet threatened a doctor to fix Ronald’s gunshot wound, and then Ronald killed the doctor. Cassie confronted Ronald in a dark barn in the last few minutes of the episode. Although he cut her down with a barn, Cassie eventually used the same weapon to kill Ronald. Her last words were: “I was a good boy.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/8pURZx1JSjY?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

T-Lock died rescuing Rachel and Max.

Although T-Lock (Arturo Del Puerto) had questionable morals in big sky Season 2, died trying to save Rachel (TV Carpio) and Max (Madelyn Kientz). In episode 12, Bob (Alex Knight) was shot by T-Lock; however, the man who abducted the two girls was wearing a bulletproof vest. Then, Bob unexpectedly got up and shot T-Lock, killing him. Jenny Hoyt found T-Lock, but it was too late.

Madison, Bridger, Rachel, Max and Harper left the show in episode 13.

In the middle of big sky Season 2, episode 13, the four teens got back together and agreed that things would “never be the same again.” Bridger’s (Jeremy Ray Taylor) and Madison’s (Lola Skye Reid) parents send them to boarding school. They shared a group hug before parting ways. Then, Max and Harper (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) share a kiss and head out to meet Rachel together. Will we see teenagers again? Probably not, since his story is over.

Agatha Legarski died in season 2 of ‘Big Sky’

Romy Rosemont played Wolf’s wife, Agatha Legarski, in the big sky Season 2 cast. However, Scarlet killed Agatha with a syringe in episode 9, “Trust Issues”, after she attempted to murder Scarlet. Ronald Pergman hit Wolf with a blunt object in the same episode, but did not kill him.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Ratings Indicate It’s Likely To Be Renewed For The Season

Cassie Dewell’s father died in season 2 of ‘Big Sky’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/aMxRW2NoF1c?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Although Joseph Dewell was another reasonably minor character in the big sky cast, his death left a significant impact. Jeffrey Joseph played Cassie Dewell’s father. He was the only constant in Cassie’s life besides Kai (Gabriel Jacob-Cross). In big sky Season 2, Episode 8 Ronald Pergman kidnapped Phoebe and then made a pit stop at Dewell & Hoyt. At first, he only threatened Cassie’s father (who was fixing the boiler). However, when Joseph tried to attack Ronald with a wrench, the killer had no problem killing him.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Character Smiley Has Come and Gone

Although Smiley (Michael Tomsu) started big sky Season 2 as a supporting character, viewers quickly realized that he was Dietrich’s (David Meunier) right-hand man in the drug ring. However, he was “skimming the top” and tried to run a small drug-dealing business on the side. smiley dies in big sky Season 2, episode 6, “Heart Charm.” Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Donno (Ryan O’Nan) killed him.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2: Here’s Why Dietrich Looks So Familiar

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast Member Michael Malarkey Has Left the Show

When big sky Season 2 started, Deputy Harvey (Michael Malarkey) became a major player. He proved that Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) wasn’t the only bad apple in the gang at the local Montana law enforcement agency. Harvey assisted the local drug ring and attempted to track down the missing money and drugs. It didn’t last long, though: Creary (Ryan De Quintal) shot Harvey in Big Sky Season 2 Episode 5.

According to IMDb, big sky Season 2 airs Thursdays at 10pm EST on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Recap: The Update Viewers Need Before Season 2