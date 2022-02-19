‘Big Sky’ season 2: 3 cast members who left in 2021 and 1 newcomer in 2022

ABC big sky kill cast members faster than a soap opera. Viewers love the twists and turns, though, and it won’t stop when the series returns in 2022. Fortunately, Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) remain constant on the show. The story of Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) faded into the background in the first half of big sky Season 2, but it looks like it’s front and center when the show returns for episode 9. Take a look at the four cast members who left. big sky Season 2 and who can we expect to see more of in 2022.

‘Big Sky’: Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury | ABC/John Britt

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast Member Michael Malarkey Has Left the Show

When big sky Season 2 started, Deputy Harvey (Michael Malarkey) became a major player. He proved that Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) wasn’t the only bad apple in the gang at the local Montana law enforcement agency. Harvey assisted the local drug ring and attempted to track down the missing money and drugs. However, it did not last long: Harvey died in big sky Season 2 Episode 5.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2: When Is Jerrie Kennedy Returning? Why did the actor leave?

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Character Smiley Has Come and Gone

Although Smiley (Michael Tomsu) started big sky Season 2 as a supporting character, viewers quickly realized that he was Dietrich’s (David Meunier) right-hand man in the drug ring. However, he is “skimming the top” and trying to run a small drug dealing business on the side. smiley dies in big sky Season 2, episode 6, “Heart Charm.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/oBlLARhWx_Y?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Serial Killer Ronald Is Based On Real-Life Killer Ed Gein

‘Big Sky’ Writers Killed Cassie’s Dad in Season 2

Although Joseph Dewell was another reasonably minor character in the big sky cast, his death left a significant impact. Jeffrey Joseph played Cassie Dewell’s father. He was the only constant in Cassie’s life besides Kai (Gabriel Jacob-Cross). On big sky Season 2, Episode 8 Ronald Pergman kidnapped Phoebe and then made a pit stop at Dewell & Hoyt. At first, he only threatened Cassie’s father (who was fixing the boiler). However, when Joseph attempted to attack Ronald with a wrench, the killer had no problem killing him. The second half of big sky Season 2 will see Cassie searching for her father’s killer in an attempt to avenge his death.

‘Big Sky’: Jeffrey Joseph | ABC/John Britt

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast: Everything Viewers Need to Know About Travis, Max, and the Other Rookies

Constance Zimmer joins the cast of the second season of ‘Big Sky’

the big sky The Twitter account announced the addition of Constance Zimmer to the cast of season 2 on February 10, 2022. She comes to the series as the accountant and lover of Veer Bhullar (Bernard White). Alicia’s challenge, however, is to gain the trust of Veer’s sons Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber).

According to Deadline, Zimmer is “charismatic, cunning and confident.” She looks at a situation before deciding what to do, so she sounds like the opposite of Vinny Chhibber’s character, Jag. Ren and Jag’s family have a cartel business to protect. A bag of drugs and missing money led them to the highway in Montana. Zimmer will not be in the big sky mid-season premiere, but returns in episode 10, “Happy Thoughts,” on March 3, 2022. It’s a Bhullar family reunion in Big Sky country with Ren, Jag, Veer, and now Alicia.

According to IMDb, big sky Season 2 airs Thursdays at 10pm EST on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Filmed in a Drastically Different Location