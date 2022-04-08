‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast: Here’s Why Richard Ford Looks So Familiar

On big sky Season 2, episode 14, “Dead Man’s Carriage,” viewers met Richard Ford (Dallas Roberts). Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) meets Ford and his family, so she heads to her house to break the news that her son, Mason Ford, has died. Richard Ford also joins the big sky air again when the road drama returns for season 2 episode 15, so why does it look so familiar?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 ‘Dead Man’s Float.’]

dallas-roberts | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Who plays Richard Ford in ‘Big Sky’?

Although many fans thought that John Ritter’s son, Jason Ritter, was Mason’s father, Richard Ford, he was actually actor Dallas Roberts in big sky Season 2, episode 14. Viewers may remember Roberts as Milton Mamet in The Walking Dead. She also starred in two seasons of the Netflix series, Insatiable like Bob Armstrong. Fans may also recognize Roberts from the CBS drama, The good wife or the movie, walk the line. From 2013 to 2015, he played Eliot Delson on the CBS series, Unforgettable. He has also made numerous appearances on Law and the spin-off, Law & Order: SVUfrom 1995 to 2009.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 13 recap, ‘The Shipping News’ and new burning questions

What role does Richard Ford play in ‘Big Sky’ season 2?

On big sky Season 2, Richard Ford is a recovering alcoholic whose son, Mason, recently died of a drug overdose. Mason’s sister, Hayden Ford (Keara Lloyd), reveals to Jenny that Mason had a small bag of drugs when she found him. However, Richard does not believe that his son has used drugs. His wife Mona Ford (Laurel Harris) and her daughter cooperated with Jenny and the police in episode 14, but Richard wants nothing to do with the police.

Jenny suspects the drugs are Ren’s (Janina Gavankar) and Jag’s (Vinny Chhibber) cartel. On big sky Season 2, episode 15, ABC’s press release indicates that Richard Ford causes drama in the city by searching for answers about his dead son.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/bCOAchFbOd4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 11 ‘Do No Harm’ Recap — 2 guest stars return

“A grieving father tears the city apart over the death of his son,” reads the ABC synopsis.

In episode 14, Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) explained that she recovered with Richard. So Denise and Jenny know the Ford family well, and it’s going to be a challenge for them to help calm Richard down.

Is Dallas Roberts related to Julia Roberts?

Although actress Julia Roberts has a brother (Eric Roberts) and a niece (Emma Roberts) in the industry, she is not related to Dallas Roberts. The 51-year-old has no relatives in Hollywood, but his wife, Christine Jones, is a stage designer on Broadway. Dallas and Christine have two children together.

big sky Season 2 returns for episode 15 on April 7, with an interesting story for Richard Ford.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2: 3 Cast Members Who Left in 2021 and 1 Newcomer in 2022