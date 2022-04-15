‘Big Sky’ season 2 ending date indicates more episodes than last year

ABC announced the big sky Season 2 end date, and there are more episodes than last season. John Carroll Lynch and Brian Geraghty’s characters are no longer in the cast, but Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) have new villains to catch. Find out when to tune in big sky Season 2 ending and how many episodes are left.

‘Big Sky’: Katheryn Winnick and Logan Marshall-Green | ABC/John Britt

When is the ‘Big Sky’ season 2 finale?

The big sky The season 2 finale airs on ABC on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10pm EST. ABC broke the news on April 5, along with many other shows to air their finale the same week. a million little things, the goldbergs, The wonderful years, the connorsY Domestic economy they end their season the night before, on Wednesday, May 18.

Although ABC generally held station 19, Grey’s AnatomyY big sky at the same time this spring, the lineup changed. station 19 The season 5 finale airs on May 19 with big skybut Grey’s Anatomy gets a standalone two-hour finale for season 18 on May 26. The medical drama is also celebrating its 400th episode that night.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/hFWGGSBsPts?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast: Here’s Why Richard Ford Looks So Familiar

How many episodes are there in ‘Big Sky’ season 2?

Although big sky Season 1 only had 16 episodes, Season 2 has 18. big sky Season 2 takes an extended break until it returns on May 5, 2022 for episode 16. The show then returns in consecutive weeks until the big sky Season 2 finale on May 19.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 16 Trailer Shows Trouble For Jenny Hoyt

In it big sky Season 2 Episode 16 Preview, Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) and Donno (Ryan O’Nan) talk to Jenny. However, she is unaware that Donno has a gun and instructions from Veer Bhullar (Bernard White) to kill her. Donno wants Travis to convince Jenny that she should go for a walk with them. However, it is clear that Jenny is not killed at that point because she is in several other clips.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/uHD-uKr-Igc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’: A Recap Of Every Character Who Died Or Left In Season 2 And What Happened

“If you don’t stop chasing them, they’re going to kill you,” Travis yells at Jenny in another scene.

Travis tries to warn Jenny that the Bhullars want her dead. Then, in another clip, Deputy Poppernak (J. Anthony Pena) informs Jenny that someone shot Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). Jenny and Cassie rush to the scene and he is alive but not looking good. The way things are being built big sky Season 2, it looks like the finale could be a full shootout like the season 1 finale. It’s not immediately clear who shot Tubb, but it’s not at Bhullar’s residence. Instead, it looks like he might be at Richard Ford’s (Dallas Roberts) house. Richard’s son died in big sky Season 2, episode 14, and disappeared in the next episode.

big sky Season 2 airs Thursdays at 10pm EST on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 15 Recap, ‘The Muffin or the Hammer’ — Another Death