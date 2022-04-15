Entertainment

‘Big Sky’ season 2 ending date indicates more episodes than last year

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

ABC announced the big sky Season 2 end date, and there are more episodes than last season. John Carroll Lynch and Brian Geraghty’s characters are no longer in the cast, but Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) have new villains to catch. Find out when to tune in big sky Season 2 ending and how many episodes are left.

When is the ‘Big Sky’ season 2 finale?

The big sky The season 2 finale airs on ABC on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10pm EST. ABC broke the news on April 5, along with many other shows to air their finale the same week. a million little things, the goldbergs, The wonderful years, the connorsY Domestic economy they end their season the night before, on Wednesday, May 18.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez’s pink nails are perfect for Easter

2 mins ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. to jail? Actor pleads guilty to abuse

12 mins ago

Viola Davis reveals how “terrifying” it was to play Michelle Obama in her new series

14 mins ago

Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna…these bombs have been deceived! A look back at these most shocking infidelities

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button