‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 13 recap, ‘The Shipping News’ and new burning questions

At big sky “The Shipping News” season 2 episode 13 recap, Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) informs Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) that Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) is finally dead. Meanwhile, the big sky The return of 2022 shows that the double life of Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) threatens to catch up with him. The union has Wolf Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) and they’re not happy with him.

‘Big Sky’: Janina Gavankar as Ren and Logan Marshall-Green as Travis Stone | ABC/Anna Kooris

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 13 Recap: Where’s Scarlet?

When big sky Season 2 Episode 13 opens, Jenny informs Cassie that she finally killed Ronald in the March 17 episode. However, the problem is far from over. Scarlet Leyendecker (Anja Savcic) and Phoebe (Zoë Noelle Baker) are on the run. Fortunately, Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) will be fine despite his injuries. The syndicate has Wolf in an ambulance and wants to know where Scarlet is. When Wolf can’t give any information about Scarlet, the man puts a plastic bag over his head and says, “John Milton sends his regards.” Wolf is dead?

Later, the four teens reunite and agree that things “will never be the same again.” Bridger’s (Jeremy Ray Taylor) and Madison’s (Lola Skye Reid) parents send them to boarding school. They share a group hug and that’s probably the last time we’ll see them on the show. Max (Madelyn Kientz) and Harper (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) share a kiss and head out to meet Rachel together (TV Carpio).

The Bhullar family continues with its plan to move its cartel to Montana

On big sky The title of season 2 episode 13, “The Shipping News,” relates to the Bhullar family and their new cartel operation in Montana. Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) continues to manage the truckers of the new business. Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber) become suspicious of what their father, Veer Bhullar (Bernard White), is hiding. So, they continue to look for dirt on her father’s new love interest, Alicia (Constance Zimmer).

Travis reaches Ren with the bag of money, finally. Ren then sends Travis to help Tonya and Donno (Ryan O’Nan) with the first shipment. Though Tonya has it all figured out, Bob (Alex Knight) is watching as the two truckers take their first shipments of drugs. He stops one of the truckers, shoots him and takes the drugs. Donno tries to give Tonya some advice, but there’s no easy way to break the news to Ren.

‘Big Sky’: Bernard White as Veer and Constance Zimmer as Alicia | ABC/Anna Kooris

Later, Deitrich (David Meunier) tells Travis about a meeting he’s headed to with Veer Bhullar. At the meeting, Veer insists that Jag hit Dietrich, not his enforcer, Dhruv (Jinder Mahal).

During a cake date, Ren asks Alicia how she met her father. Alicia insists that sparks flew between the couple and she does not give any other information. When Ren mentions her business in Canada, Alicia suggests that she ask Veer. Then, Ren asks her father why they are leaving Canada. He will not give a direct answer.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 13 Recap: Travis is in Trouble

Deputy Poppernak and Jenny arrive at the scene of Bob’s basement. Although Jenny tells the team not to touch anything, an officer moves a dummy’s arm, which detonates a bomb. Two officers are killed and Poppernak ends up in the hospital. Later, Jenny and Travis confront Dietrich about Bob and the truck. Moments after leaving the bar, Bob appears. The two plan to sell the drugs together. However, Dietrich betrayed Bob and sold him to the Bhullars. In an attempt to save himself, Bob tells Ren that Stone is a cop before she kills him. He pleads her case and then stabs Bob with a knife to prove he’s not a cop.

Travis’ handler, Lila Dodge, visits Jenny seeking more information about him in the last few minutes of the episode. She suggests that they have a drink together because they have a lot to talk about. The controller insists that Travis has not contacted her. Lila explains that Travis turned Veer’s lover (Kate Garza) into her informant and then fell in love with her. Lila thinks that’s why Travis is so interested in the Bhullars.

‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 13 recap: Burning questions we still have

Is Wolf really dead this time? What is Veer Bhullar hiding? Something is happening there. When are Donno and Tonya going to kiss? Their relationship is adorable, even if they’re on the wrong side.

According to the ABC press release, big sky Season 2 Episode 14, “Dead Man’s Carriage,” returns on March 31, 2022. big sky airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

