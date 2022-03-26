‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 14 Promo Trailer Shows Jenny Hoyt’s Troubles

James 5 hours ago Entertainment

ABC big sky Season 2 took a turn when Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) finally killed Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), however the preview for episode 14 shows more trouble ahead. So what can viewers expect? At big sky Season 2 Episode 14 Preview, Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) confronts Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) about trust. Also, Alicia (Constance Zimmer) faces Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber). Here’s our breakdown of the promotional trailer for the upcoming big sky episode.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers about Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14, “Dead Man’s Float.”]

