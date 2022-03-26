‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 14 Promo Trailer Shows Jenny Hoyt’s Troubles

ABC big sky Season 2 took a turn when Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) finally killed Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), however the preview for episode 14 shows more trouble ahead. So what can viewers expect? At big sky Season 2 Episode 14 Preview, Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) confronts Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) about trust. Also, Alicia (Constance Zimmer) faces Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber). Here’s our breakdown of the promotional trailer for the upcoming big sky episode.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers about Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14, “Dead Man’s Float.”]

‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 14 preview shows a confrontation between Jenny and Travis

the big sky The preview for “Dead Man’s Float” season 2 episode 14 opens with a troubling interaction between Jenny and Travis. He asked her to meet him somewhere remote, and her first words were, “Do you trust me, Jenny?” His body language shows that Travis is not happy with Jenny. He has his arms crossed and leans against his truck. Jenny tries to act normal with her arms open, walking calmly towards him. However, something happens.

In the last moments of big sky Season 2, episode 13, Travis’ handler gave Jenny information about his past. Travis fell in love with Bhullar’s ex-lover and now the woman is missing. He hasn’t communicated with his supervisor since he went undercover with the Bhullars. Also, Bob (Alex Knight) ratted out Travis to Ren. Now, she suspects that he is a policeman. So he has something to prove. The press release confirms that Jenny and Travis’ relationship is in question.

“As Jenny urgently attempts to prove the Bhullars are involved in a drug-related death of a teenager, her suspicions about Travis continue to grow, putting their relationship on a thin layer,” ABC’s press release for the new big sky the episode is read.

Alicia faces Ren and Jag in the trailer for episode 14 of season 2 of ‘Big Sky’

‘Big Sky’: Katheryn Winnick | ABC/Anna Kooris

like the trailer big sky Season 2 Episode 13 continues, Veer Bhullar’s (Bernard White) current girlfriend, Alicia, confronts their two sons.

“If one of you is about to take over, I think it should be you,” Alicia tells someone.

However, it is not clear who he is talking to. A clip of Ren flashes across the screen first and then Jag. The synopsis gives a little more information about the upcoming new episode of big sky.

“Meanwhile, Veer reveals the real reason for his visit to Montana,” the press release continues.

Veer might have some health issues or a desire to pass on the family business to his children. However, Alicia believes that she should choose someone for her to take care of her. Luckily, viewers will find out what she’s hiding when big sky returns March 31.

Donno tells Tonya she might have to kill for Ren in ‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 14 promo

The final piece of the new big sky The promo for Season 2 Episode 14 is the interaction between Donno (Ryan O’Nan) and Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler).

“You asked me once if you were going to have to kill people for Ren,” Donno says quietly to Tonya.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2: Ryan O’Nan, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Logan Marshall Green | ABC/Anna Kooris

Donno and Tonya have a cute and flirty relationship. He’s kind of adorable how he cares for her. Meanwhile, Jenny shows up at Bhullar’s residence and Travis stands by Ren’s side in the last clip of the movie. big sky trailer. It looks like things are about to come to a head when the ABC series returns.

Is Jerrie Kennedy returning?

The last thing worth noting about “Dead Man’s Float” is that Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) has a visitor. Is Jesse James Keitel Returning as Jerrie Kennedy? He went to visit her mother and reconcile with her family. However, after Lindor’s injury, Jerrie might return to check on her.

“A surprise visitor resurfaces strong feelings from Lindor’s past,” the ABC statement said.

However, it could be someone other than Jerrie. Viewers will have to wait to find out when big sky Season 2 episode 14 returns on March 31.

big sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm EST on ABC.

