‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 14 Recap, ‘Dead Man’s Float’ – Jenny’s in Trouble

At big sky “Dead Man’s Float” Season 2 Episode 14 Recap, Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) confronts Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) about trust. Also, Alicia (Constance Zimmer) faces Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber). Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) does not appear at all, while she recovers. Viewers get confirmation that Wolf Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) is indeed dead, but there is no mention of John Milton.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 ‘Dead Man’s Float.’]

‘Big Sky’: Laurel Harris and Katheryn Winnick | ABC/Anna Kooris

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 14 Recap: Everyone Suspects Travis

When big sky Season 2 Episode 14 opens, Travis shows Jenny the body of Bob (Alex Knight). However, she questions where his loyalty lies. When Jenny starts asking questions about her connection to the Bhullars and her ex-lover, he gets upset.

Ren and Jag discuss Travis’s ability to kill someone without warning. He also admits that he saw his father looking out the window, strangely. Donno (Ryan O’Nan) shows Travis a video of him killing Bob. He threatens to use it as blackmail if necessary.

‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 14 recap: Jenny Hoyt takes on a new case

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/PIveT6gsM3Q?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Ratings Indicate It’s Likely To Be Renewed For Season 3

Jenny and Deputy Poppernak (J. Anthony Pena) find themselves at the scene of a deceased teenager, Mason Ford. Jenny meets the family and goes to her house to notify them that it is true, her son is dead. Mason’s sister, Hayden (Keara Lloyd), admits that she drank, but didn’t do drugs. Later, Jenny visits Hayden at her workplace to inform her that Mason died of a drug overdose. His father, Richard, is a recovering alcoholic who Denise also knows well.

Sheriff Tubb receives the coroner’s report. Mason overdosed on synthetic opiates laced with something different. Jenny suspects that the Bhullar family had something to do with the drug-related death.

‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 14 recap: Jerrie Kennedy returns

Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) and Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) talk about what they’re doing to fill time while Cassie recovers. Then we finally see Jerrie Kennedy (Jesse James Keitel) with her father. Her mother died and he admits how much it meant to her family that Jerrie was there last week.

Jerrie eventually returns to the Dewell & Hoyt detective agency and is brought up to speed by Mark. She thanks Mark for pushing her to visit her house and see her mother before she died. She also tells Jerrie that something happened between him and Cassie. There’s kind of a love triangle here.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast: 2 New Series Regulars, Updates & Who Might Die First

‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 14 recap: Tack finally tells his children his secret

When Ren and Jen find their father, Veer Bhullar (Bernard White), reciting poetry in a field, they confront him. He admits that there were problems in Toronto, Canada. A former partner stole money from him. Veer tried to kill the person, but he got away. Ren and Jag worry that they will go after their family in the country of Big Sky. Later, Alicia tells Ren that Veer wants one of her sons to take over the business. She would like it to be Ren.

Meanwhile, Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) asks Donno what’s going on and he reveals that trouble is brewing. He is worried about Ren and insists that Tonya must be loyal and capable of killing for her.

jenny is in trouble

Later, Travis and Ren talk about Veer’s ex-girlfriends and Travis mentions his ex-lover, Kate. However, just as he is about to tell her how the woman died, Jenny shows up at Bhullar’s residence. Jenny tells Ren that it’s her fault the teenager died. Travis gets in Jenny’s face to make her go away. Ren gives orders to find out who is messing with his drugs.

With only a few minutes left in Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14, Jenny heads to a basement near the truck. She ends up in the Bhullar drug facility. Dhruv (Jinder Mahal) catches her at the last second and knocks her to the ground.

According to the ABC press release, big sky Season 2 Episode 15, “This Shall Not Be Forgiven,” returns on April 7, 2022. big sky airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Filmed in a Drastically Different Location