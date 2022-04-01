‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 14 Recap, ‘Dead Man’s Float’ – Jenny’s in Trouble

At big sky “Dead Man’s Float” Season 2 Episode 14 Recap, Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) confronts Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) about trust. Also, Alicia (Constance Zimmer) faces Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber). Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) does not appear at all, while she recovers. Viewers get confirmation that Wolf Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) is indeed dead, but there is no mention of John Milton.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 ‘Dead Man’s Float.’]

