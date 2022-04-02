Entertainment

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 15 Promo Trailer Previews Final Fallout Between Jenny and Travis

ABC big sky The season 2 episode 15 preview shows Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) visibly distraught after her fling at the Bhullar drug facility in episode 14. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) is finally back, ready to start over. . Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) continues to play both sides, and Veer (Bernard White) questions the leadership skills of Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber). Also, (Jesse James Keitel) returns as a guest star on the big sky Season 2 cast and shake that love triangle of Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) and Cassie. Here’s our breakdown of the big sky Promotional trailer for episode 15 of season 2.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers about Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15, “This Will Not Be Forgiven.”]

