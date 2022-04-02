‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 15 Promo Trailer Previews Final Fallout Between Jenny and Travis

ABC big sky The season 2 episode 15 preview shows Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) visibly distraught after her fling at the Bhullar drug facility in episode 14. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) is finally back, ready to start over. . Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) continues to play both sides, and Veer (Bernard White) questions the leadership skills of Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber). Also, (Jesse James Keitel) returns as a guest star on the big sky Season 2 cast and shake that love triangle of Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) and Cassie. Here’s our breakdown of the big sky Promotional trailer for episode 15 of season 2.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers about Big Sky Season 2 Episode 15, “This Will Not Be Forgiven.”]

‘Big Sky’ Season 5 Episode 15 Preview Teases Another Possible Death

the big sky The preview for “This Shall Not Be Forgiven” season 2 episode 15 opens with Jenny frantically telling Cassie what happened to Dhruv (Jinder Mahal). Jenny fears she’s made a terrible mistake snooping around in Bhullar’s basement. However, she quickly recovers from that blow to the head on the March 31 episode and leads Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) down some dark steps in the preview.

Is Jenny screwing up more than just finding Bhullar’s drug facility? Did she kill Dhruv? He is not in the preview, and Jag looks visibly upset in one clip. The ABC press release states that “Jenny makes a violent decision that puts a Bhullar target on her back.” It could be that she killed Jag’s enforcer. At least one character dies in almost every episode of big sky Season 2, so it wouldn’t be a shock.

Ren Bhullar Asks Travis Stone More About Jenny Hoyt in ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 15 Trailer

“What do you know about that Barbie doll cop that keeps showing up here?” Ren asks Travis in the big sky Season 2 episode 15 trailer.

Travis keeps his cool with Ren and replies that he doesn’t know anything about her. Viewers know that they have a secret relationship that they are not very good at hiding.

“Nothing, other than he got away with it,” Travis replies.

Travis and Jenny hug each other roughly in another clip and then abruptly part ways. An intense moment shows that their relationship continues to be fractured by Travis’s constant lies.

‘Big Sky’: Police search Bhullar’s home

‘Big Sky’: Logan Marshall-Green as Travis and Constance Zimmer as Alicia | ABC/Anna Kooris

In the last clip of the big sky Season 2 episode 15 promo, Ren and Jag sit on the couch as the police come through the door with guns blazing. The press release indicates that Veer is not happy with his children.

“Like her [Jenny] As he approaches the family, Veer questions his sons’ leadership abilities and makes an important personal decision that will change everything,” the ABC press release continues. “Meanwhile, a grieving father tears the town apart over the death of his son; and Cassie returns, ready for a fresh start, considering how Lindor might influence it.”

Veer decides something drastic about the business after the police break into his home. He also indicates that Richard (Dallas Roberts) is looking for answers about the death of his son. Plus, Cassie and Lindor could rekindle their little romance when Big Sky returns on April 7, 2022.

big sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm EST on ABC.

