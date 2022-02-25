‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 9, ‘Trust Issues’ Recap: Who Dies?

This big sky The season 2 recap on episode 9, “Trust Issues,” includes a run-through of the names of each new on-screen cast member, as well as a recap of what happened. Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) are ready for revenge when big sky returns in 2022. Rick Legarski’s twin brother, Wolfgang Legarski (John Carroll Lynch), considers how to punish Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) for escaping and killing Cassie’s father, Joseph Dewell (Jeffrey Joseph). Also, the four teenagers realize that they are way over their heads in big sky Season 2, Episode 9, “Trust Issues.”

Jenny investigates Joseph’s murder while Cassie suffers.

Sheriff Tubb agrees to park a car outside Cassie’s house for the day. Jenny worries that Cassie was the target, not her father or someone who wanted to send a message. Jenny doesn’t want to include Deputy Poppernak (J. Anthony Pena) in the investigation. She suspects that everyone is involved. Later, Jenny notices a suspicious RV and asks Poppernak to check the license plates.

Cassie’s son Kai (Gabriel Jacob-Cross) tells her that he knows she will catch whoever killed his grandfather. Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) visits Cassie and suggests that Ronald might be the one who killed her father. He senses that something is wrong at Wolfgang’s ranch after a commercial for the cereal he found at Wolf’s ranch triggered a memory.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 9: Who Dies?

Agatha (Romy Rosemont) and Wolf Legarski finally reunite Phoebe (Zoë Noelle Baker) with her mother, Scarlet (Anja Savcic). Phoebe clearly knows how people want her to act. She asked Wolf if he was “bad” like Ronald, but then her mother called him a “bad man.” Agatha doesn’t let Scarlet and Phoebe leave her room.

Meanwhile, Agatha and Wolf argue over whether or not to kill Ronald. Agatha wants Wolf to kill Ronald. Wolf gives Ronald one night to think about how he would like to die. If Ronald confesses to all of his murders, Wolf will give him medicine to slowly put him to sleep. However, if he doesn’t, Wolf will suffocate him with a plastic bag. Agatha also believes that Scarlet has a black heart. However, when Agatha tries to kill Scarlet, her mother fights back. Scarlet kills Agatha and helps Ronald escape. Then, Ronald hits Wolf’s head with a blunt object.

The four teens finally tell some adults about the drugs and the money.

Bridger (Jeremy Ray Taylor) and Madison (Lola Skye Reid) agree not to tell their parents. Max (Madelyn Kientz) takes T-Lock (Arturo Del Puerto) to Bridger and Madison’s house so he can get hold of the bag of money. Ren (Janina Gavankar) calls Bridger to demand his money back and threatens to kill her parents. She tells the children that they have 24 hours. However, Max and T-Lock already took the money. When Harper (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) and Max meet with Bridger and Madison, Bridger is upset. Later, Max and Harper tell Jenny everything while Madison confesses to her parents.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 9: Dietrich Has ‘Confidence Issues’

Dietrich (David Meunier) is angry that Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) didn’t kill T-Lock. Meanwhile, Travis visits Jenny. They contemplate who killed Cassie’s father. Travis insists that neither Ren nor Dietrich could have killed Joseph. Later, Dietrich confronts Travis and calls him a traitor.

Ren and Jag differ on how to handle the situation in ‘Big Sky’

Jag (Vinny Chhibber) pressures Ren to kill Bridger and get his money back. However, Ren believes that killing a white teenager is not in their best interest. Jag insists that he will be blamed for Ren’s mistakes. Later, Jag tracks down Bridger at his karate dojo and kills his sensei. Dhruv (Jinder Mahal) tries to kill Bridger, but Jag insists that they need him alive to lead them to the money.

Burning questions fans have after ‘Big Sky’ season 2 episode 9, ‘Trust Issues’

Agatha mentioned to Wolf that his associates would not be happy with Ronald and Scarlet. Who are Wolf’s partners? Who is Milton? Will Jerrie Kennedy (Jesse James Keitel) ever return? What happened to Creary (Ryan De Quintal)? He lived, but viewers haven’t seen him since. Is Wolf alive or dead?

According to IMDb, big sky Season 2 airs Thursdays at 10pm EST on ABC.

