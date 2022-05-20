‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Final Cast: Here’s Why Sheriff Beau Arlen Looks So Familiar

In it big sky Season 2 finale, “Catch A Few Fish,” viewers meet Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles). He retired from law enforcement, but returned from his lazy fishing days as a favor to Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). The new Sheriff joins ABC big sky Season 3 will air next season alongside Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury. So why does Jensen Ackles look so familiar?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18 ‘Catch A Few Fish.’]

‘Big Sky’ Season 2: Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt and Jensen Ackles as Sheriff Beau Arlen | ABC/Anna Kooris

Who plays the new Sheriff Beau Arlen in ‘Big Sky?’

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles joins the big sky Season 2 features as a guest role as the new Sheriff Beau Arlen. He becomes the temporary Sheriff in the big sky Season 2 finale at the request of Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). He later returns as a recurring character in the big sky Season 3 cast.

Viewers probably remember Ackles as Dean Winchester on The CW. Supernatural. He played Dean from 2005 to 2020 alongside Jared Padalecki who played Sam Winchester. Ackles reprises his role as narrator in the prequel series. the Winchesterscurrently in development at CW.

He also appeared on the NBC soap opera. days of our lives as Eric Brady from 1997 to 2000. Viewers may also remember seeing Ackles in Dawson’s Creek like CJ from 2002 to 2003 or Jason Teague in Smallville from 2004 to 2005.

What role does Jensen Ackles play in seasons 2 and 3 of ‘Big Sky’?

In big sky In Season 2, Sheriff Beau Arlen comes out of retirement from the police force to help his old friend Sheriff Tubb. Although Jenny feels she can run the station while Tubb is out of commission, Arlen makes it to town anyway. Arlen comes from Texas and quickly realizes that Jenny and Cassie are in charge.

“Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town,” ABC’s press release for the big sky Readings from the season 2 finale. “And after becoming fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it looks like she’s going to be sticking around for a while.”

Jensen Ackles Fought For His Role In ‘The Boys’ Season 3 As Soldier Boy

In addition to starring big sky Season 3, Jensen Ackles joins the cast of Boys Season on Prime Video. after starring Supernatural for 15 seasons, Ackles wasn’t interested in a break. In an interview with TV Insider, the star admitted that he wanted to stay busy and find out what was next for him. So he approached her Supernatural boss Eric Kripke for a role in Boys Season 3. However, he was not hired very easily.

“[Kripke] he said, ‘Look, this role is on the radar for a big appearance in Season 3, and they’re looking at a shortlist of names.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, where am I on that restricted list?’ And he said, ‘You’re not in it,’” recalls Ackles.

“Then he read me some of the names and I said, ‘No, I wouldn’t be on that list!'” she continued. “So this wasn’t something where Kripke just called and said, ‘Hey, come on over.’ This was something he had to fight for, and thankfully it worked out.”

Catch Jensen Ackles as Sheriff Beau Arlen in big sky Season 2 on May 19. Then look at Ackles in Boys Season 3 when it premieres on Prime Video on June 3, 2022.

