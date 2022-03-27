‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Ratings Indicate It’s Likely To Be Renewed For Season 3

ABC big sky Season 2 continues to surprise fans with twists and turns as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) take on a drug cartel and ultimately track down Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). Although many viewers are concerned that ABC may cancel big sky After the return of season 2 in 2021, the ratings seem to be heading towards a season 3 renewal of the road drama.

‘Big Sky’: Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury | ABC/John Britt

What is ‘Big Sky’ on ABC about?

Big Sky is an ABC series created by David E. Kelley based on The highway CJ Box book series. The drama started in 2020 with a story starring Ryan Phillippe; however, his character was killed off by the writers in the season 1 premiere. Instead, his estranged wife and former cop Jenny Hoyt joins forces with private detective Cassie Dewell to solve the case Phillippe’s character was working on, Cody, when he died.

Along the big sky Season 1, Cassie and Jenny search for two missing sisters who were kidnapped by Ed Gein-style serial killer Ronald Pergman. As they dig deeper into the case, they realize that other women are also missing. Along the way, Cassie and Jenny repeatedly join forces to solve other cases, realizing most of them are related to the missing girls and the mystery trucker.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/JZ3qDK8_t8Q?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Filmed in a Drastically Different Location

The second season follows a new story with more than 18 new big sky Season 2 cast members. However, Ronald is still at large. Although he is not a priority at the beginning of the season, his story comes back to the fore halfway through. The drama has twists and turns that kill characters left and right. Viewers never know who might turn up dead next.

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Ratings Rise With Streaming Addition

In November 2021, the media began reporting an increase in delayed viewing of ABC’s Thursday night shows: big sky, Grey’s Anatomyand Station 19. The Hollywood Reporter found that about a third of total viewers for the three dramas came from streaming services. When the outlet narrowed the audience down to just adults under 50, more than half of the ratings came from digital sources.

In that same report, the publication found that big sky it had over 11 million viewers and a 2.16 demo rating after 35 days across all platforms. Those are massive numbers for season 2, albeit down from season 1, with 14.7 million viewers across all platforms. The current big sky Season 2 ratings show a 40% drop in the demo, averaging 2.8 million live viewers (TV Fanatic). However, viewership jumps to 6.17 million viewers with a 0.7 rating after just one week of digital viewership. With such high ratings, it is likely to be renewed big sky Season 3.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/XIgtABXpcLg?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast: 2 New Series Regulars, Updates & Who Might Die First

Is ‘Big Sky’ cancelled?

Although many viewers are concerned that ABC may cancel big skythey did not renew big sky for season 2 until May 2021. So, big sky It hasn’t been canceled yet, and fans are likely to find out about a renewal in May 2022, due to strong ratings. The two main cast members most likely to return for big sky Season 3 is Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury. Beyond that, there’s no guarantee that any other cast members will be able to return as characters die so frequently.

big sky Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu. big sky Season 2 airs Thursday nights at 10pm EST on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Trailer Rocked Fans With Rick Legarski’s Voice