‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Ratings Indicate It’s Likely To Be Renewed For Season 3

James 5 hours ago Entertainment

ABC big sky Season 2 continues to surprise fans with twists and turns as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) take on a drug cartel and ultimately track down Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). Although many viewers are concerned that ABC may cancel big sky After the return of season 2 in 2021, the ratings seem to be heading towards a season 3 renewal of the road drama.

What is ‘Big Sky’ on ABC about?

Big Sky is an ABC series created by David E. Kelley based on The highway CJ Box book series. The drama started in 2020 with a story starring Ryan Phillippe; however, his character was killed off by the writers in the season 1 premiere. Instead, his estranged wife and former cop Jenny Hoyt joins forces with private detective Cassie Dewell to solve the case Phillippe’s character was working on, Cody, when he died.

