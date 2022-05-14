Big Sky Season 2: Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles with Katheryn Winnick in the finale

Jensen Ackles spent 15 seasons playing a monster hunter on Supernatural. His next role is as Soldier Boy in the next installment of The Boys. But in the meantime he is joining the season 2 finale of the thriller Big Sky alongside Katheryn Winnick.

big sky will release the final episode of season 2 next week on ABCintroducing the protagonist of Supernatural Jensen Ackleswho joins Katherine Winnick in a new guest role in the latest episode of the broadcast network’s crime thriller drama ABCas revealed by the promotional trailer released this Thursday.

Jensen Ackles played Dean Winchester in the fascinating fictional series of The CW, Supernatural. The actor is commissioned as executive producer of the prequel Winchester which will premiere on the same network. Now, the actor will be playing his new guest role on Big Sky Season 2 Episode 18, titled “Catch a Few Fish.”

The Supernatural star arrives in Big Sky to play the new sheriff, according to the preview of the last episode of the second installment of the series starring Katheryn Winnick, which will be released on May 19 on ABC in its 10/9c time slot. . So far, the series that premiered at the end of 2020 has not been renewed for season 3; however, a statement from the network is expected in the coming days.

In Big Sky, Jensen Ackles’ character Beau Arlen is described as a charming, good-natured Texas lad, confident and stepping in as temporary sheriff and Jenny Hoyt’s (Winnick) new boss, as a favor to his friend, Sheriff Tubb. The latest installment will narrate a fight between the head and the heart, according to the official synopsis.

The Big Sky season 2 episode 18 description reveals that final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return. Meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new family bond and decide together how to handle his father now that he has crossed a serious line.

Elsewhere, after receiving a shocking surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, in Big Sky a new sheriff comes to town; and after fully acquainting himself with Cassie and Jenny, he looks like he’ll be sticking around for a while.

Jensen Ackles fans are hoping to see his role as Soldier Boy in Season 3 of the TV series. Amazon Prime Video, TheBoys, which will be released on June 3. The actor is currently keeping busy with the Supernatural prequel The Winchester, the upcoming series where he himself will narrate the epic untold love story of Dean Winchester’s parents, Mary and John.