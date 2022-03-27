Big Sky Season 2: The showdown we suspected in the trailer for episode 14

Big Sky, the ABC police series has had a successful season 2. The murder of a character brings consequences, and what comes with the next episode are clashes that put Jenny Hoyt and Alicia bringing things to a head as the trailer shows.

March 27, 2022 1:47 p.m.

big skythe crime thriller drama starring Katherine Winnickcontinues to move forward with its season 2 through the broadcast chain ABC every Thursday. A series of recent events put the story in really intense and intriguing situations when the murder of an important character began to generate serious consequences, but the critical point comes next week. (Spoilers for episode 14)

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 will air on March 31 on ABC.

Big Sky fans saw Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) murdering Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). Now the troubles to come involve Jenny Hoyt (Katherine Winnick) when confronted by Travis Stone (Logan Marshall Green). And as revealed by the promotional trailer for episode 14 of season 2, entitled “Dead Man’s Carriage”, Alicia (constance zimmer) also faces his sons Ren (Janina Gavanker) and Jag (Vinny Chibber).

At the start of the promo, a seemingly upset Travis asks Jenny if she trusts him. Marshall-Green’s character asked him to meet but the purpose of the meeting is unknown. If we remember the final minutes of episode 13 of the second season of Big Sky, Jenny received information about the past from Travis, who fell in love with Bhullar’s ex-lover, a woman who is now missing.

ABC shared the official synopsis for Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14, which will air on Thursday, March 31 via the American network, and reveals that while Jenny urgently tries to prove that the Bhullars are involved in the drug-related death of a teenage girl, her suspicions about Travis continue to grow, putting their relationship on thin ice.

In the trailer for the next episode of Big Sky, Verr Bhullar’s current girlfriend (Bernard White), Alicia, addressing Ren and Jag, when she tells one of them that she is about to take over. However, what is not clear is who of the two is told. The synopsis of the next installment is complemented by saying that Veer reveals the real reason for his visit to Montana.

ABC’s Big Sky Season 2 Episode 14 Trailer

Importantly, Big Sky Veer might have some health issues or a desire to pass on the family business to their children. However, Alicia believes that she should choose someone for her to take care of her. Hopefully, viewers will find out what she’s hiding when Big Sky returns on March 31.

The final part of Big Sky season 2 episode 14 new promo also reveals that Ren might be in mortal danger when Donno (Ryan O’Nan) tells Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) that he might have to kill her, hinting that the situation will turn critical when Travis sides with Janina Gavankar’s character and Jenny shows up at Bhullar’s residence. Big Sky seasons 1 and 2 are available on the streaming platform Star +.