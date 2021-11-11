Big Tech: Google’s condemnation changes the rules of the game and from today the EU is much stronger

The decision of the EU Court to confirm the fine of 2.42 billion euros to Google / Alphabet is destined to have much wider and more significant effects than the mere pecuniary aspect. Two and a half billion euros is an enormous sum, but no one believes anymore that certain sanctions can be enough to rebalance the digital markets now dominated by the few American players, the so-called GAFA (Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple), in a competitive sense.

The European ruling, however, is explosive from two points of view: because it serves as a formidable political viaticum for the European Union which aims to regulate dominant digital platforms, applying to them, in addition to antitrust rules, ad hoc rules such as the Digital Market Act (“DMA”); and because it technically and fully supports the legal reasoning of the European Commission and above all of its Directorate General for Competition (“DGCOMP”), that is the apparatus run by the Danish Commissioner Margarete Vestager, who conducted the investigations on Google and who continues to manage them others and important ones against Google itself and the other GAFAs.

A Google spokesperson today commented on the court’s decision: “Ads on Shopping help people find the products they’re looking for quickly and easily, and help merchants reach potential customers. Today’s judgment, which we will examine in detail, refers to a series of very specific facts and already in 2017 we made changes to comply with the decision of the European Commission. Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping services. “

The political significance and impact on DMA

For years, the perception has emerged that it is not possible to re-establish competition in the Internet market with simple antitrust interventions. Perhaps this was possible at the beginning of the Internet age, when the market was still developing. In fact, the famous fine of 497 million euros imposed on Microsoft in 2004 by the then Commissioner for Competition Mario Monti (predecessor of Vestager) certainly had a virtuous effect, facilitating the entry into the market of new operators (including Google itself), that otherwise they would not have made it if the Seattle giant had been left free to exploit its dominance over the PC operating system, preferring its own products and applications for the same, and discriminating against third-party companies. But those times have passed and financial penalties no longer seem capable of intimidating those Internet giants who now invoice more than the GDP of certain sovereign states; nor can the requirements contained in an antitrust decision appear sufficiently effective and exhaustive, given that technology changes and the GAFA now seem omnipresent on any new market, also thanks to an acquisitions policy aimed at eliminating, albeit with rich prebends, any potential competitor emerging.

Thus the Commission has proposed to adopt a new instrument of action, the DMA, which will allow it to immediately impose, and without preliminary investigations, ex ante rules on the Internet giants in relation to abusive behavior that by now antitrust practice is quite familiar. good: among these, the prohibition of benefiting one’s services and products, compared to those of competitors, when this occurs with a ranking system on the platform itself (Article 6.1d of the DMA proposal). Moreover, this is precisely the case of Google Shopping which is the subject of this appeal rejected by the EU Court.

But there are also other rules of the DMA that crystallize the accusations most frequently brought by the EU against the GAFA: the obligation to keep data separate (article 5.a); the prohibition of using broad favorable clauses for one’s own services (article 5.b); the obligation to allow business users to promote offers to end users acquired through the core platform service, which could have important implications for the Apple App Store (Article 5.c); the ban on the use of non-public data generated by commercial users in competition with the platform, as hypothesized in the pending case with Amazon (article 6.1a); the obligation to allow the installation and actual use of third-party app stores (Article 6.1c), which could once again have important implications for Apple; and others that we cannot report here for reasons of brevity.

If the EU Court had instead accepted Google’s appeal against the Commission in the Shopping case, the legislators who are negotiating the DMA proposal in Brussels, i.e. the Council and the European Parliament, would have probably wondered if DMA itself is really necessary, or, if anything, the Commission’s competition policy should not be revised. But this was not the case: the EU Tribunal recognized that anti-competitive abuses exist and are serious, and now the political power can only hurry to equip the Commission with every more effective tool, including DMA.

The technical scope of the European ruling: the doctrine of the essential facility arrives

It is surprising that the European Court has largely confirmed the legal approach of DG COMP, and has left only the crumbs to Google’s appeal. This was not to be taken for granted, as the case was extremely complex from a legal, procedural and economic point of view, and in recent months there have been no shortage of decisions by DG COMP annulled or overturned by the Luxembourg courts. The almost total victory therefore represents a formidable viaticum for the ongoing proceedings, against Google itself but also against the other GAFAs: Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Particularly striking is the Court’s statement that the Google search engine can in principle constitute an “essential facility”, that is, a resource whose importance for the market would prevent the holder from doing what he wants with it: like the last mile of Tim’s network, so to speak. This is a legal recognition that paves the way for DG COMP in ongoing proceedings.

Case closed?

Given the importance of the issues at stake, which go far beyond the confirmed pecuniary sanction, it is to be expected that Google and the parent company Alphabet will appeal and attack the decision of the EU Court before the supreme European jurisdiction, the EU Court. which is also located in Luxembourg. A final decision is foreseeable no earlier than 2023, but by that date the DMA should have already been adopted. Google’s efforts may therefore be in vain.

* lawyer specialized in European digital regulation

@InnoGenna