Big tension between Neville and Carragher over Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future divides England legends. After the Portuguese international asked for an exit voucher from the Red Devils, Jamie Carragher did not fail to scold him. After his message, Garry Neville tried to bring the legend of the Reds to order. On Twitter, the two men exchanged words.

“Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team less successful. The transfer request also kills the idea that he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United”he pointed out.

“I understand, you are full of yourself but he can refuse City for United because he likes them more and still wants to leave this summer. He left before but still loved the club. Enjoy Saturday night and your short period of success”launched the Mancunian legend on English television.

The soap opera is just beginning.

