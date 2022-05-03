big tension between supporters and scathing development of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Last night, Manchester United was greatly reassured by going for a precious victory at home against Brentford. A success that allows the Red Devils to consolidate its European future, even if the Champions League seems mission impossible.

But despite this victory, the evening was the scene of hot tensions. First between supporters since Red Devils fans attacked visiting supporters upon arrival at Old Trafford. Fights broke out and riot police had to intervene. During the match, some Mancunian supporters also decided to leave the stands in the 73rd minute of play, a symbol of 17 years since the club was taken over by the Glazers, with the most mixed success…

Cristiano Ronaldo is not finished!

In this tense atmosphere, Manchester United players did the job and in particular Cristiano Ronaldo, author of the 2-0 penalty. A CR7 who sent a scathing message after the meeting as the cameras moved towards him. “I’m not finished,” savored the Portuguese legend in front of the lens!

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped an “I’m not finished” on camera at the end of the match. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9NxpKFPYrg — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) May 2, 2022