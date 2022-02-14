big update for Watch 4, there is also talk of Google Assistant

The famous South Korean company Samsung has begun the rollout of a major update. The additional package of functions is aimed at the wearables of the line Galaxy Watch 4. Discussions about the implementation of Google Assistant. A sea of ​​news for the owners of the latest generation wearables. Here’s what comes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Fundamental update brings these new features

Certainly one of the most popular wearables of 2021 and this first part of 2022. We are talking about the Samsung Watch 4. The versions Classic and Sport they receive a update which includes several novelties.

As for the Sport functions the addition of HIIT mode is mentioned. For lovers of physical activity it will not be a new term. This is the ability to manage high and low intensity workouts by keeping track of personalized sessions.

The info on body composition is enriched with targeted insights provided by Centr, a fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth. Together with this update comes the free trial 30 days for the advanced functions of Centr.

The functions related to the rest. With the update of February 9, 2022, sleep will be evaluated with nice icons in the shape of an animal, from lion to shark. An appropriate coaching program will allow you to follow a guided path to improve your rest in 4-5 weeks.

Ultimately the company also talks about the transition to Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 Sport and Classic with an unambiguous message. Customers can only be happy:

“Furthermore, Google Assistant will be available on the Galaxy Watch4 series in the coming months. With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will be equipped with advanced voice assistant features to meet their different needs. “