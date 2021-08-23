Big Wedding, a love comedy with an exceptional cast

Long divorced Don and Ellie Griffin are forced once again to play a happy couple for the sake of their adopted son’s marriage, after his ultra-conservative biological mother unexpectedly decides to fly to the other side of the world. to participate in the happy event… An ironic and funny comedy will be the cinematic proposal of Rai1 tonight Monday 23 August at 21.25 with the film “Big Wedding”, starring Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Robin Williams, Susan Sarandon.

The plot of Big Wedding

Alejandro and Missy are about to get married. He has a complicated family: he was adopted by Don and Ellie, now divorced for years; instead, the biological mother is a fervent Catholic. For this reason, the boy asks his parents to pretend they are still married, only on their wedding day, so as not to irritate the woman’s sensitivity. In reality, Don and Ellie are not the only ones who have a not-so-regular situation: the father of the bride has cheated the taxman; the mother, on the other hand, is a slave to plastic surgery.

The cast and where to see it

In addition to the story, Big Wedding is a film not to be missed also thanks to the exceptional cast that composes it: Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Katherine Heigl, Susan Sarandon, Robin Williams, Topher Grace, Amanda Seyfried. In addition to being broadcast tonight on Rai1, the Big Wedding film can be watched in streaming on RaiPlay and is also in the Amazon Prime Video, NOW and Sky On Demand catalog, as well as available for rent and / or purchase on Apple Tv, Rakuten Tv , Google Play / You Tube and Chili.