Big Wedding film tonight on tv: cast, plot, curiosity, streaming

Big Wedding is the film tonight on TV on Monday 23 August 2021 broadcast in prime time on Rai 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer and some curiosities about the film.

Big Wedding film tonight on tv: cast and profile

OUT ON: June 26, 2014

GENRE: Comedy

YEAR: 2013

DIRECTOR: Justin Zackham

CAST: Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Robin Williams, Katherine Heigl, Ben Barnes, Susan Sarandon, Topher Grace, Christine Ebersole, Marc Blucas, Christa Campbell, Kyle Bornheimer, David Rasche

DURATION: 89 minutes

Big Wedding movie tonight on tv: plot

Alejandro is about to marry his beloved Missy. Her adoptive parents Don and Ellie Griffin (Robert De Niro and Diane Keaton) have been separated for twenty years. It is a very extravagant family, the father Don lives permanently with Bebe (Susan Sarandon), Ellie’s ex-best friend, who in turn is a Jewish-Buddhist, who practices tantric sex and boasts an orgasm of nine minutes. Also part of his family are a thirty-year-old doctor brother who has finally decided to lose his virginity and a sister on the verge of a marriage crisis.

But also the future bride, Missy, has family members with peculiarities: the father has problems with the tax authorities and the mother with her own body. Problems escalate when the groom-to-be learns that his birth mother will also come to his wedding to whom he has never disclosed the divorce of his adoptive parents, as his biological mother is a fervent and strict Catholic and has always been afraid of disappoint her. For this reason, Alejandro asks Don and Ellie to still pretend to be husband and wife for the duration of the celebrations.

Big Wedding film tonight on tv: curiosity

This is the remake of the 2006 French comedy Mon Frère se Marie, directed by Jean-Stéphane Bron.

The cast includes four Oscar winners: Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and Robin Williams.

It is the second time that Robin Williams plays a priest who marries a couple. The first time was in License to Wed (2007).

The wedding cake was made by Carlos Bakery, the famous pastry shop of the Boss of Cakes. Three copies were made for the shoot: two real and one in polystyrene.

Big Wedding streaming

Big Wedding streaming will also be visible for free from the site raiplay.it/dirette/rai1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the RaiPlay app available for iOS and Android.

