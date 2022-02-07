Biggest Recall Tesla Ever Made: Security Concerns



Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric car in Europe

What is happening today in the Tesla House is unfortunately not positive at all; the great American car company, known worldwide for the production of electric cars ‘par excellence’, luxury vehicles, powerful and with enviable autonomy, had to recall thousands of cars for serious problems claimed by customers.

At the head of the company, as we all know, is the eclectic CEO Elon Musk whom the world knows, also because he has won the title of richest man globally. Today due to a malfunction of the acoustic warning of the seat belts however Tesla had to recall well 817.143 units in the United States. And that’s not all, it seems that checks are also underway on the possibility of ‘ghost braking’ complained by some customers driving their Palo Alto electric.

What’s going on

Tesla still in the crosshairs, it is not the first time that it is the protagonist of a maxi recall for safety problems on board, complained by the motorists themselves. We recently saw a similar problem, resolved by the company, but today Reuters reports that the Nhtsa authority, which deals with operational road safety in the US, is analyzing the complaints received from motorists in possession of a Tesla car, which they say they have dealt with some ‘ghost brakes’.

A very serious and dangerous problem, which could also lead to serious accidents and rear-end collisions. In particular, in fact, according to what the owners of these cars have complained about, the frontal collision avoidance system would go to stop the car even without having a reason, without any obstacles in front, clearly creating circulation problems. A few months ago Tesla customers had complained about this defect, and Elon Musk had assured that removing the radar sensor from the partially automated driving system (Autopilot) would correct the error. However, it seems that it was not enough.

A spokesperson for the Nhtsa assures that the institution “is aware of the complaints received on the frontal collision avoidance system and is examining them through our risk-based assessment process. In the event of a concrete possibility of risk the Nhtsa will act immediately“.

Tesla Maxi Recall: Seat Belt Problems

That’s not all, Tesla’s most recent maxi recall is all about 817.143 units in the USA, due to a defect in the acoustic signals of the seat belts, which would not start in the event of failure to fasten, thus making them useless. The Nhtsa announces that the recall concerns the Model 3 produced from 2017 to 2022, the Model Y of 2020-2022 and the Model S and X 2021-2022. We have to say it: it is the biggest Tesla recall ever made so far, which, however, could simply be solved with an Ota update, without even having to bring the car to the dealership.

Tesla victim of constant recalls

As we said, unfortunately the American House of Elon Musk is often victim of maxi calls. We recently saw a version of the Full Self-Driving beta software that caused false collision warnings (about 12,000 cars). An investigation into Autopilot, the advanced driver assistance system, had already been opened a few months ago following several accidents. Another 53,822 Tesla vehicles were reported because the Full Self-Driving Beta software on board did not allow the cars to stop at the stops, proving very dangerous.