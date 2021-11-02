Bike and scooter bonus, how to get tax credit

The implementation procedures for accessing the tax credit intended for those who, between 1st August and 31st December 2020, bought public transport passes, electric bicycles and not, scooters electrical and other electric mobility services. The bonus will be al maximum of 750 euros and must be requested electronically. The rules for accessing credit were established by the decree of the Ministry of Economy of 21 September 2021, published in the Official Gazette of 29 October.

How to request it

People who have purchased the electric vehicles indicated by the decree they will have to send, electronically, an application to the Revenue Agency, which will indicate the amount of expenditure incurred and the request for access to the tax credit. However it will be necessary to wait another 90 days before being able to proceed with sending the applications. In fact, within this deadline, the director of the Revenue Agency will have to issue a provision with which to establish the methods and timing for sending requests.

Who can access the bonus

Credit is due only to those who have scrapped, always between 1st August and 31st December 2020, a vehicle of category M1 (i.e. vehicles with a maximum of 9 seats and a mass not exceeding 5 tons), together with the purchase of season tickets for public transport, electric and non-electric bicycles, electric scooters and other electric and sustainable mobility services. Furthermore, the credit will be assigned only in the event that the applicant, or one of his cohabiting family members, is theowner of the scrapped vehicle, for at least 12 months before scrapping.

Use of credit

The bonus will be usable exclusively in your tax return, to reduce the taxes due. It can be used no later than 2022.

The resources allocated and the definition of the bonus

The Agency has 5 million euros available for the year 2020 e will establish the amount of the bonus based on expenses incurred by each applicant. Once calculated, the percentage will then be communicated with a second provision by the Director of the Agency. The tax credit it will not be cumulative with other tax breaks dedicated to the same type of expense.