Coming up the bike bonus 2021 in the formula of tax credit up to 750 euros: the access rules in the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance published on October 29, 2021 in Official Gazette. The facility returns, but in a different formula from the discount on the purchase.

The incentive to sustainable mobility, always provided for by the Relaunch Decree and not yet made operational, it is up to all those who have purchased scooters, bicycles, subscriptions to public transport and to the services of sharing from 1st August to 31st December 2020 and old scrapped M1 category vehicles.

To benefit from the measure, however, there is still a last step to wait: le instructions from the Revenue Agency on the times and methods for submitting the application, which must arrive by early March 2022.

Bike bonus, how it works and who is entitled to the tax credit of up to 750 euros



In package of incentives for sustainable mobility defined by the Relaunch Decree, Legislative Decree no. 34 of 2020, the bike bonus in the form of a tax credit up to the value of 750 euros for the scrapping of old vehicles and the purchase of vehicles or services with a less severe impact on the environment.

The facilitation is up to natural persons that from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020 which, together with the purchase of a vehicle, even used, with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, delivered for the scrapping a car up to 8 seats, as well as that of the driver.

The M1 vehicle scrapped it must have been registered in the name of the new low emission one or a cohabiting family member for at least one year.

The benefit is for the following purchases made from 1st August to 31st December 2020:

electric scooters;

electric or muscle bicycles;

public transport season tickets;

shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

5 million euros are the resources available. The actual value of the bike bonus due to the beneficiaries will be established only once time window closed for the presentation of requests.

Bike bonus, how the tax credit for the scrapping and purchase of low-emission vehicles works

And just the instructions for applying for a tax credit represent the last step necessary to pass to the operation of the measure. The wait to get the bike bonus related to scrapping of an old vehicle, therefore, it is not over.

In text of the MEF decree published in the Official Gazette on 29 October 2021 it is read:

“For the purposes of recognizing the tax credit, the natural persons referred to in art. 2, paragraph 1, forward, electronically, within the deadline that will be provided by a provision of the director of the Revenue Agency to be issued within ninety days from the date of entry into force of this decree, a specific application to the Revenue Agency, formulated according to the scheme approved with the same provision “.

Surely the aspiring beneficiaries must indicate in the application theamount of subsidized expenditure supported in 2020 for the purchase of electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, public transport passes, shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

On the basis of all the sums requested and the resources available, the Revenue Agency will establish the extent of the benefit to which you are entitled.

Once obtained, the bike bonus it can only be used in the tax declaration as a decrease in taxes due and can be used no later than 2023, relating to the 2022 tax period.