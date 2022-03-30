Bikini medicine is limiting the treatment of other diseases in women

Bikini surgery and bikini medicine are two completely different things for women. While the first consists of letting yourself go on a diet to lose kilos, the second is the derogatory way of referring to medicine when it only focuses on the breasts and genitals, the only two parts of the body that bikinis cover.

Health advocates say that although this problem was recorded during the 1990s, medicine has already overcome it. But a new study seems to disagree, as there are currently more articles on pregnancy than on the leading causes of death in women.

Biniki medicine is still in fashion

Researchers at the George Institute analyzed between 2010 and 2010 the content of eleven health magazines. Five of general medicine and six focused specifically on women.

There they discovered that the central contents in both magazines were about women’s reproductive health, that is, about pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and female mutilation. Initially these occupied 36% of the pages of the magazines in 2010, but in 2020 they increased to 49%, which is almost half of the current content of these magazines.

In contrast, content not related to breasts and genitalia was very scarce, both in 2010 and 2020. Only 20% dealt with disorders of the nervous system and 8% about muscular health or drug trafficking.

The only content that stood out among these minorities was cancer, which used to occupy 40% of the front pages. However, the information on this disease was linked to breast cancer and uterine cancer, with which the researchers also considered it to be part of reproductive health issues.

Consequently, the researchers concluded that about 60% of the topics addressed by women’s medicine today are reproductive issues.

There are other problems beyond reproductive health

Researcher Laura Hallam believes that this trend clearly reflects that there is still a “bikini medicine”, born from the mistaken belief that the genitals are the only part that differentiates women from men.

“Historically, women’s health research has focused on reproductive health. However, noncommunicable diseases are now the leading cause of death and disability for women in most countries, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Laura Hallam, a researcher at the George Institute

According to the epidemiological database of the Global Burden of Disease, the diseases that today constitute a greater risk factor in women come from the cardiovascular and cerebral regions, not from the reproductive region. Among them, four relevant diseases are listed.

Coronary microvascular disease

Similar to arrhythmia, this blood vessel disease is a very common heart condition in women. Capable of causing permanent damage to the small arteries of the heart which, without timely treatment, can increase the risk of heart attacks or aneurysms.

Alzheimer’s

According to the latest report from the Alzheimer Association, approximately two out of three patients with dementia are women. Scientists believe that there must be a gene involved that makes them more likely to lose their memories. However, it has not yet been studied what it is or what it implies beyond the cognitive problems that are known in generic Alzheimer’s.

Lupus

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can attack from blood cells to the brain. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, this disease is more common in women, specifically white women, and life-threatening for those who suffer from it. Especially for young women who are still developing tissues.

Sclerosis

It is well known that women are more likely than men to suffer from multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, due to their build and size. But how this disease progresses from muscle spasms to complete loss of motor skills is unknown.

How can women do away with bikini medicine?

In 1990 it was believed that bikini medicine would eventually pass, once science advanced and women were studied more. But the truth is that this gap in research has widened in the last ten years.

The researchers found very few medical articles focused on the female body, despite scientific research that suggests women experience disease very differently than men.

Consequently, it is estimated that bikini medicine is affecting the life expectancy of women by more than 40%. As well as their emotional well-being when attending a medical consultation or communicating a health problem to their relatives.

“Sex and gender bias in health care can lead to medical errors and poorer health outcomes for women. Particularly in conditions that are not recognized as women’s health problems.”

Faced with this contradiction, the researchers are not clear on what to do to improve the medical treatment of women beyond saying how important it is.

Hopefully this is enough to stop doctors from seeing women as “walking bikinis.”

