Bikini model shows off ‘meaty thighs and bumpy booty’ in self-love exhibition

Bikini designer and influencer Karina Irby has wowed fans with her latest body positive post.

The Australian beauty, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, visited the site to model one of her own Moana Bikini designs.

And he took the opportunity to promote self-love while doing it.

Karina was seen showing off what she called her “beefy thighs” and “bumpy butt” as she flaunted her figure in the printed SpongeBob SquarePants swimsuit.

The stunner posed with her back to the camera for fans to get a good look at her curves while wearing her thong bottoms.

She was seen looking seductively at the camera as she did so.

Karina paired her sassy display with bright makeup, including bold eyebrows and fluttering eyelashes.

Meanwhile, her blonde locks were left straight and beach styled.

At the bottom of the post, Karina mentioned the latest drama involving Kim Kardashian.

Many accused the reality star of “promoting extremely unhealthy body standards” after she admitted she lost 16 pounds to fit in at Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Met Gala recently.

With her opinion, Karina wrote: “It seems that the world is divided with opinions about Kimmy K and Marilyn Munro’s dress.

The Australian beauty has her own swimwear brand Moana Bikini (Image: karinairby/Instagram)

“So I thought I’d give you a daily dose of meaty thighs and bumpy glutes to calm your nerves.”

She added, “I mean…Kimmy K, unlike other celebrities, chose to be incredibly open about her journey in order to fit into the Marilyn dress. Even if she hadn’t been so open, I feel like she would have been relieved anyway, as you can clearly see.” she see that she lost weight for the event.

“Were we that mad at Renee Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hanks, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis, Lily Collins, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Bale when they lost or gained a lot of weight for their roles?

She is known for her honest posts on social media (Image: Instagram)

“We all knew they did it, and for a purpose and their role, but unlike Kimmy K, they didn’t openly talk about it on social media. But afterwards, many times they were applauded for their commitment to their cause and the role they played. I have chosen to play.

“I totally understand both sides of the argument. But keep an open mind and remember to put this in context. If you feel upset or irritated, walk away from the subject and watch videos of baby ducklings instead.

“You, and everyone else, DO NOT have to follow the life signs of people who provoke you, heal your own sphere of influence.”

Fans loved her honest post, which racked up more than 7,000 likes.

One exclaimed: “Well said”, while another effusively: “What a baby”.

A third cheeky admirer also added, “I think this picture does the opposite of calming nerves.”

Karina is known for her self-love posts online, and the social media star recently shared bikini photos taken five minutes apart to show the power of posing.

