Bilal Hassani in DALS, Jennifer Lopez married to Ben Affleck… The incredible summer of the stars! (PICTURES)

Summer is coming to an end soon, and our favorite stars are heading back to work. A few weeks before the start of the school year, Here is.fr invites you to relive the stories of the celebrities who thrilled the crowds this summer.

The heat wave is going away, the storms are setting in… It smells like the end of summer ! The opportunity for Here is.fr to do a little recap of the unforgettable stories of the stars during the last three months. First there are the celebrities who have enlarged their families, such as Nabilla Benattia who gave birth to her second child, but also Ilona Smet who became a mother for the first time. Without a doubt, the palm of the most glamorous couple of this summer is attributed to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. After nearly getting married 20 years ago, the couple called it quits a few months ago and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

After a honeymoon in ParisJlo and Ben Affleck are going to do a big party the weekend of August 20 in Georgia, in the property of 35 hectares of the actor. Beautiful people are obviously invited to this symbolic place, where their wedding was to be celebrated two decades ago. Tears and glitter guaranteed. In contrast, love is no longer there on the side of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian McClard, but also on the side of Shakira and Gérard Piqué. There were also major tensions in Aya Nakamura and Vladimir Boudnikoff, who were placed in police custody for acts of domestic violence.

Meghan and Harry’s chilling reunion with the royal family

Other summer stories? The planned changes in Dance with the stars ! Denitsa Ikonomova is leaving the show, while Bilal Hassani (rising star of season 11) officially joins the jury members. Let’s not skip right away with Christophe Dechavannewho will join Léa Salamé on France 2 at the start of the school year.

Who says summer also says resolutions. Issa Doumbia proudly displays a new silhouette, while Stéphane Plaza has decided to stop drinking. Without forgetting of course THE biggest event of the month of June: the reunion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the rest of the Royal Family, on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Special mention for Jeremstar, who had a hard time throughout the summer. To rediscover the summer of our favorite stars, go to our slideshow above!