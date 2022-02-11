Bilateral Covid pneumonia, the cause discovered: here are the symptoms

It comes back to talk about bilateral Covid pneumonia these days, mostly for two reasons. The first, dramatic, because of the death at the age of 69 of the well-known biologist no vax Franco Trincawho died precisely because of a terrible bilateral pneumonia caused by the Coronavirus.

The biologist Trinca died of Covid pneumonia

Biologist and nutritionist, Trinca had been hospitalized for Covid with bilateral pneumonia, in Città di Castello, in conditions initially deemed not worrying, then the situation worsened, until his death. Not only had Trinca declared anti-vaccine and anti-Covid positionsbut according to media reports it would also have refused to be intubated.

“We live for the quality of life, I can die of an illness, an accident, I can die of hunger, unemployment, despair, but the quality of life cannot be taken away for any reason. They are exploiting a health data ”she said from the stages no green pass and“ No Fear Day ”a few weeks ago.

“We do not deny the virus, it is they who deny the treatment. There have been many deaths from thrombosis, sometimes brain haemorrhages, and deaths linked to post-vaccination phenomena “. And again: “Vaccines are being imposed on us as a panacea, the one against Covid was done in a year, while it takes ten years to make a vaccine and obtain authorization. We are hurting ourselves to obey the agenda of the powerful of the world ”, she had shouted at those screaming squares.

No masks and no vaccinesbut hydroxychloroquine only And supplements specially selected and mixed by him, as solutions to defeat Covid: multimineral vitamins, vitamins C, C3, B1, B12, B5, B6. A protocol that Trinca had written together with his friend and colleague Mariano Amici, and which he too scrupulously followed after falling ill, without trusting the doctors in the hospital. Consistent with his denial beliefs, which led to his death.

The Italian discovery on the causes of bilateral Covid pneumonia

The other reason there is much talk of bilateral pneumonia again is that a major one has just arrived Italian discovery which demonstrates what can cause them, or at least favor them. In particular, it would be a explosive mix between fat and Covid.

Laura Graciotti, expert of the Laboratory of Experimental Pathology of the Polytechnic University of Marche, analyzed the lungs of some patients who died of Covid and was surprised by a detail: “She noticed that they were full of large lipid vacuoles”, a sort of ” sachets ”of fat. “And she came to us”, she tells Adnkronos Salute Saverio Cinti, scientific director of the Obesity Center of the University of Ancona.

The study that unveiled the “Dangerous relationship” between fat and Covid and a beacon on a mechanism that could be at the basis of the pulmonary complications that are triggered in some patients seriously or even morally affected by the virus.

Particles of killer fat which, released following the destruction of fat cells, travel in the blood reaching more organs and which, once they arrive in the lungs, flatten on the alveoli, forming a membrane that envelops them and takes the breath away: this would be the mechanism at the origin of bilateral Covid pneumonia, reconstructed for the first time by the Italian research group and published in the International Journal of Obesity.

At a time when the Omicron variant continues to be widespread (here the new “spy” symptoms), although the data are clearly improving, this study confirms thepulmonary fat embolism in patients with Covid and describes for the first time new coronavirus-related characteristics that could underlie the poor prognosis in positive and obese people.

“I have rethought – explains Cinti – to our studies that have highlighted for many years how obese fat is seriously inflamed. And I did 2 plus 2: the infection leads to inflammation of the organs and even more so the fat will be inflamed “. A phenomenon linked to another: the death of adipocytes.

These cells serve to contain fat, but when they reach the maximum expansion limit, molecular mechanisms are triggered that lead to their death. And when these cells, which are very large, die, residues are created that must be disposed of by the body, thanks to the macrophages that come from the blood “and like scavengers they clean up the organs”.

The hypothesis they published as early as 2020 suggested that there are lipid vacuoles derived from these dead abdominal fat cells that travel around the blood and can form pulmonary emboli. In support of this hypothesis there was also another clue: fat-rich structures were found in the venous vessels of abdominal fat, meaning that some material of this type actually goes into the blood vessels and, through the general circulation, can end up in the lungs. “So here is the hypothesis of pulmonary embolism”, concludes Cinti.

The use of anti-inflammatories against Covid

Thanks to the collaboration of the University of Marche with the University of Milan and the Côte d’Azur University of Nice, the authors suggest the possible reasons for the greater predisposition of people with obesity to develop particularly serious clinical pictures when affected by the disease caused by Sars -CoV-2.

Not only that though. They also open a window on the therapeutic front and on the role that some anti-inflammatories could play (speaking of anti-inflammatories in the early treatment of Covid we also suggest the home care developed by the well-known prof. Giuseppe Remuzzi).

Pneumonia: how much it affects and symptoms

It is useful to point out that, beyond Covid, pneumonia remains one of the most frequent causes of death. In Italy, the latest Istat data in relation to the year 2018, therefore pre-Covid, speak of 13,600 deaths from pneumonia, with an increase in the incidence with increasing age. According to the latest Eurostat data available, as many as 131,450 people died of pneumonia in 2016 in the EU: about 3% of all deaths in the year.

Pneumonia it strikes at any age, but poses a greater threat to the elderly population and constitutes the leading infectious cause of death in children worldwide: is responsible for 15% of the deaths of children under the age of 5, mainly in underdeveloped countries.

Between the most common symptoms pneumonia, which you should pay close attention to especially if it does not pass after a few days: