Bildu and Podemos ask the Basque Government for explanations about the new Faculty of Medicine in Basurto

What will happen to the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing of the UPV. That is the question that they have put on the table EH Bildu and Elkarrekin Podemos by registering two questions and requests for information in the Basque Parliament after the turn that this project took a few weeks ago. And it is that, in mid-August, the UPV communicated that the three companies that were awarded the works of the new building of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, next to the Basurto Hospital in Bilbao, gave up its construction due to the rise in costs. A setback that left everything up in the air, although from the university they assure that the work will be put out to tender again “as soon as possible“.

This episode has aroused questions from the political parties and they ask for explanations from the Basque government. The parliamentarian of the abertzale left, Rebekah Ubera, in a registered question, asks the Department of Health if it has already contacted the UPV to find out more details about what happened with the works and aid in their management. In addition, he asks that details be given about the steps that are going to be followed from now on to speed up said project, which is already “delayed for years.”

Since elkarrekin we can the claims are very similar. your parliamentarian David Soto has requested information on this new power and questions the Basque Executive if there have been meetings or exchange of information with the winning joint venture to try to negotiate and thus continue with the works. There he puts on the table the Royal Decree-Law 3/2022 approved in March by the central government with measures to allow exceptional reviews of public works contracts affected by the rise in prices of materials between 5 and 20%.

Recreation of the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing in Bilbao. /UPV/EHU

A “strategic project for the country”

This new faculty has been in the making for a long time. At the end of November, the Government of Urkullu approved the granting of a direct subsidy to the UPV worth more than 55 million, within a multi-year investment plan until 2025. At that time, the Executive assured that the works were going to start while waiting for European funds from which the Basque Country hopes to receive 40 million to invest in this project. The total budget to finance the new facilities by the Executive amounts to €55,614,435, which includes drafting the project, construction management, quality control and the construction work itself. In the words of the Minister of Education, Jokin Bildarratz, it is a “strategic” project for the country.

The building, located next to the Basurto Hospital in Bilbaowill rise above a plot of just over 5,200 square meters and will have a useful built area of ​​32,000 square meters and eight floors. The forecast is that this new infrastructure will host the academic and research activity of the faculty coinciding with the start of the 2024-2025 academic year. In addition to the degrees of Medicine and Nursing, it will house the degree of Physiotherapyas well as teaching seven master’s degrees officials in the area of ​​Health Sciences: Healthy Aging and Quality of Life; Pharmacology; Biomedical engineering; Biomedical Research; Microbiology and Health; Neurosciences; and Public Health.