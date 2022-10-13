Bill C-11: Is Justin Bieber’s music Canadian enough for Spotify?

Spotify, the world’s largest digital music platform, has its doubts.

The company says songs by Justin Bieber and other well-known Canadian artists will no longer qualify as Canadian under Bill C-11, which is pending in Parliament.

Among the tracks unlikely to qualify as Canadian if the bill passes are Ghost by Justin Bieber, She’s All I Wanna Be by Tate McRae and Anybody Else by Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia, according to Spotify.

Bill C-11 Adjustments

The bill seeks to update the Broadcasting Act to subject streaming platforms to the same rules as traditional broadcasters, including requiring them to promote Canadian content.

Under current rules, a song must meet two of the following criteria to be considered Canadian: be written entirely by an artist from Canada, be performed primarily by an artist from Canada, be broadcast or performed live in Canada , or have lyrics written entirely by an artist from Canada.

Ghost by Justin Bieber, for example, only meets one of those requirements – meaning traditional broadcasters can’t consider it Canadian content, and if Bill C-11 passes, Spotify and other streaming platforms won’t be able to either.

Spotify calls on the Canadian government to review Bill C-11. Photo: Radio-Canada / Erik Chouinard

Spotify says that without a more flexible definition of what counts as Canadian content, the platform could end up promoting fewer tracks from artists in the country than it currently does on its Canadian playlists.

It is important to understand that today’s music world is international in nature, involving the collaboration of artists from all over the world. said Nathan Wiszniak, head of marketing for Canadian artists and labels at Spotify.

Under current definitions of Canadian content, many songs we know and love from Canadian artists would not be classified as Canadian.

The Canadian government ready to intervene

However, the current rules could change. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced his intention to ask the broadcasting regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), to review the definition of Canadian content.

He said he will communicate the strategic direction to the CRTC after the adoption of the bill in Parliament. At that time, the CRTC will be responsible for regulating streaming platforms and ensuring they promote qualifying Canadian content.

Pablo Rodriguez will ask the CRTC to review the definition of Canadian content. Photo: The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick

Spotify asks for more flexibility

Spotify maintains 90 playlists featuring artists from across Canada in a range of genres, including country, Quebec rap and French classics.

The platform says it currently uses a range of data to determine if a song is Canadian, including artist self-declaration.

This means that we offer a much larger category of titles that we have identified as Canadian than what we believe are classified as Canadian under current definitions. said Mr. Wiszniak.

Playlists are tailored to listeners’ musical tastes, in part based on what each person tends to listen to. They are also designed to introduce people to Canadian artists and genres they may not have heard before, he added.

” We are concerned that unless Canadian content requirements are updated, this bill could limit the exposure of emerging and beloved Canadian artists and lead to the overexposure of others, which may offend listeners and listeners. » — A quote from Nathan Wiszniak, Marketing Manager for Canadian Artists and Record Labels at Spotify

A bill that could lead to oddities

Michael Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet Law at the University of Ottawa, says the current criteria for what counts as a Canadian song can lead to oddities . He says that the definition of Canadian content needs to be updated in the bill.

[La définition] has led to foreign artists performing covers of Canadian songs produced outside of Canada being defined as Canadian content, because they meet music and lyrical standards, he says, while Canadian artists performing songs written by non-Canadians and produced outside of Canada does not count because only the artist requirement is met.

Bill C-11 has passed the House of Commons and will be scrutinized in the Senate when senators return from their summer break.

Senators have been inundated with phone calls, emails and letters from opponents of the bill who claim it could impact amateur videos posted on YouTube.

But those who support the bill say it updates Canada’s broadcasting laws and will help promote Canadian artists.