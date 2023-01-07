Sports

Bill Campbell, former GL standout pitcher, dies

Photo of Admin Admin17 hours ago
0 58 2 minutes read

Former MLB reliever Bill Campbell passed away today Friday after a battle with cancer. She was 74 years old. William Richard Campbell (given name), originally from Highland Park, Michigan, began his professional baseball career with the Minnesota Twins after a military stint in Vietnam.

The war delayed his entry into professional baseball until he was 22 years old, but the 6’3″ (1.90 meters tall) right-hander reached the Majors within two seasons at 24 years old. As a starting pitcher in the minors, Campbell broke into the majors as a reliever with Minnesota during the 1973 season. He pitched 51 2/3 innings in 28 appearances as a rookie, posting a 3.14 ERA:

That started a streak in which Campbell was one of the best weapons in the late game. As part of an era in which there were a number of multi-inning “firefighter” relievers, Campbell served as the workhorse of the bullpen.

For his efforts, Campbell he earned a seventh place in AL Cy Young voting and an eighth place in MVP voting. That marked an excellent platform before qualifying for free agency. He signed with the Red Sox that offseason and had another breakout year during his first season in Boston.

You can also read: MLB News American League West Division club enters battle for Bryan Reynolds

After his playing career ended in 1987, Campbell had stints as a coach in the Brewers and Red Sox organizations. Al Bat sends our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and former Campbell teammates.

Raphael Martinez

I am a fan of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover big events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), important players’ signatures. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as an amateur. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but baseball is in my veins. Graduated in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS). , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I arrived at El Debate as a journalist reporter and it took almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to radio, providing my services at Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and a few days later, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin17 hours ago
0 58 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

‘Hugo Sánchez Stadium, not with the name of Pelé’; Shark’s proposalHalftime

3 days ago

They called him a package and he betrayed them with his neighbor, Florentino regrets it

2 days ago

Benfica puts the final price on Chelsea for the services of Enzo Fernández | Soccer 123

3 days ago

NOTHING will be the SAME between Correa and the Mets, LUXURY ADDITION for the Yankees, we wait for Candelita – Full Swing

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button