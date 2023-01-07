Bill Campbell, former GL standout pitcher, dies

Former MLB reliever Bill Campbell passed away today Friday after a battle with cancer. She was 74 years old. William Richard Campbell (given name), originally from Highland Park, Michigan, began his professional baseball career with the Minnesota Twins after a military stint in Vietnam.

The war delayed his entry into professional baseball until he was 22 years old, but the 6’3″ (1.90 meters tall) right-hander reached the Majors within two seasons at 24 years old. As a starting pitcher in the minors, Campbell broke into the majors as a reliever with Minnesota during the 1973 season. He pitched 51 2/3 innings in 28 appearances as a rookie, posting a 3.14 ERA:

That started a streak in which Campbell was one of the best weapons in the late game. As part of an era in which there were a number of multi-inning “firefighter” relievers, Campbell served as the workhorse of the bullpen.

For his efforts, Campbell he earned a seventh place in AL Cy Young voting and an eighth place in MVP voting. That marked an excellent platform before qualifying for free agency. He signed with the Red Sox that offseason and had another breakout year during his first season in Boston.

You can also read: MLB News American League West Division club enters battle for Bryan Reynolds

After his playing career ended in 1987, Campbell had stints as a coach in the Brewers and Red Sox organizations. Al Bat sends our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and former Campbell teammates.